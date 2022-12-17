5 most awaited devices set for a 2023 release

The year 2023 promises to be filled with lots of great technology that will push the envelope even further. From gaming devices like GPUs and CPUs to attractive foldable phones and laptops, 2022 had something for everyone.

With the new year barely a few days away, many tech enthusiasts are already looking forward to the future with bated breath. 2023 promises a barrage of much-awaited products across a wide range of categories.

Today, technology is growing at a never-seen-before rate. Almost every week in 2022 saw a shiny new device or an enticing gadget being launched for a global audience post the pandemic.

Thus, enlisting all of the potential releases here would be next to impossible, which is why we're bringing you five of the most awaited devices that are going to be released in 2023 and will be worth the investment.

Let’s go through them one by one.

Note: The list is unranked and reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 upcoming devices that might be game-changers in 2023

1) M3 chip Macbooks

Ever since Apple and Intel ended their long partnership on MacBooks, the former has been busy designing and making their homegrown silicon. With the M1-equipped MacBooks that saw their launch in November 2020, Apple has changed the category of productivity-based laptops forever. These chips are powerful and yet extremely efficient, providing the best battery life seen on portable workstations.

Apple only improved upon the performance of M1 with the release of M2 chips. Surprisingly, not only are these much more power efficient than the last gen, but they are also at least 20 percent faster across the board.

It was recently leaked that M3 chips are already in the pipeline and are based on the 3 nm TSMC process. If this is true, Apple may yet again be the go-to choice in 2023 for powerful and reliable computing devices.

2) Google Pixel 8 series

It is a no-brainer that Google has turned a corner in their legacy by introducing the Pixel line-up eight years ago. Pixel, as a reliable device, has always offered an uncluttered, smooth, and fast-update vanilla Android experience to its user.

The journey up until today was not all smooth sailing, though. Everyone remembers the Pixel 6 series that infamously became meme fodder due to several bugs and glitches. It is little wonder, then, that several enthusiasts of pure Android experience were left disappointed.

Thankfully, with Google’s own designed Tensor line of processors, the tides are changing in their favor. The latest Pixel 7 series of devices have been accepted by the community as the defining Android experience this year. This is why everyone is enthusiastic and excited about the upcoming Pixel 8 line-up of phones in 2023.

3) Nvidia’s 4060 GPU

According to Steam’s latest hardware survey, the majority of gamers still prefer the cost-efficient yet well-detailed 1080p resolution for gaming. The most sought-after GPUs are thus the ones that are capable of outputting over 60 FPS at 1080p.

Last year, we had a lot of such great devices like the 3060 series and the 6600 series from Nvidia and AMD, respectively. The former's reception in the 4000 card series has not been warm thus far.

Due to their chunky ergonomic dimensions and higher TDP, more and more people are considering jumping ship, since AMD GPUs provide more value in this generation, with barely any increase in form factor.

To tackle this, Nvidia has to come out swinging with cheaper and more ergonomic cards aimed at 1080p and budget 1440p gaming. They are reportedly planning for a 4060 card, aiming for a 2023 release in June that can go toe-to-toe with their last gen’s 3070 GPU.

4) LG C3 OLED TV

If there ever was an offering in the OLED premium category that was an absolute value for money, it was the C series from LG. Consumers who wanted great OLED TV without paying through their noses were in for a surprise when LG introduced the line-up back in 2021.

Then, last year, the manufacturer upped their game even more. The C2 today is one of the absolute best OLED TVs money can buy, and it comes cheaper than their G2 series, while not compromising on picture quality.

As such, the anticipation around what LG will do with the C3 is telling. It has become one of the most awaited tech devices of 2023. If they can further improve upon their technology while keeping the costs under check, they may as well have a winner on hand for a third year in a row.

We can expect LG to officially unveil their newest member of the C series TVs at CES 2023.

5) iPhone 15 series

It may be surprising to find the iPhone 15 on this list, but we feel the air around the device makes it deserve a place here. This, of course, is down to the fact that Apple is rumored to be implementing USB-C ports into their devices from 2023.

Earlier, there were reports that the tech giant would conform to the deadlines set by Europe in 2024. However, recent leaks have pointed to a universal USB-C port on iPhones by 2023, at least for those that are going to be launched in Europe.

Apart from this much-awaited feature and its convenience that the Android world takes for granted, Apple will most likely take a massive lead in mobile phone processing power capabilities once again.

When combined with their well-optimized hardware and software, perhaps battery life will take a leap as well. It is hence easily one of the most awaited devices of 2023.

Every year gives us something new in technology related to gadgets and what they are capable of. Hopefully, the year 2023 will bring more interesting devices like these that will push the limits even further.

