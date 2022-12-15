5 best OLED Smart TV 2022

OLED technology has changed how we enjoy content over the last few years. This panel technology has solved the problem of back-light bleeding while giving unseen levels of black and theoretical infinite contrast ratios. Little wonder, then, that this has been the go-to panel technology for the majority of premium 4K TVs in the current market.

OLED panel technology works so well that no other panel has been able to compete in terms of color and saturation levels. This is all because these screens are self-lit pixels. All the pixels are self-powered and don’t need a backlight to power them. Several manufacturers exclusively make Organic-LED-based premium models for all the advantages listed above.

These are the five best OLED Smart TVs of 2022

1) LG C2 OLED TV

No other OLED TV is as famous as the C series line-up from LG. Last year, the C1 was the TV to beat at the price it came for. This year LG made a TV that has been substantially improved over the C1 model, thanks to the newer Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor. The newer processor has enhanced the image quality significantly, and this upgraded model has become one of the best TVs, if not the best.

LG has made this available in six screen sizes, ranging from 42 to 83 inches. The sound is decent for a flat-panel TV, while the operating system is sufficient for all modern streaming apps. Since the TV supports HDMI 2.1 ports, it's also a good pick for console gamers. One shortfall of this TV is the lack of HDR10+ support, but still, the TV is one of the best for the price.

You can buy it here.

2) Vizio H1 OLED TV

The cheapest Organic-LED that still gives excellent pictures is the H1 model from Vizio. Headquartered in the USA, Vizio has quickly risen to the scene of cheap but good TVs. This model is available in a screen size of 55 and 65 inches, and the picture quality is slightly below the more expensive C series from LG.

The TV is equipped with all the modern features like HDMI 2.1 support, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+ content even, something LG doesn't provide in C2. Naturally, the TV does have some compromises, namely being dimmer than more premium models and slightly inconsistent HDMI ports. It's still a good pick if you are on a budget.

3) Sony XR- A95K OLED TV

If price is not an issue, the A95K from Sony is perhaps one of the best OLED TVs money can buy. Available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, Sony has mixed in Quantum Dot technology to eradicate the lower brightness shortcomings of these screens. Additionally, Sony went with Google TV OS for the device, thus ensuring the installation of a wide range of applications is possible on the TV.

The features include HDR10 support, Dolby Vision mode, and amazing sound, considering this is a flat-screen TV. According to Sony, the Acoustic Surface technology employed by them is why the sound quality is superior to other TVs of this type. At an eye-watering price north of $3500, this TV won't disappoint anyone willing to invest in it.

Buy it here.

4) Samsung S95B OLED TV

No TV in this category has produced richer and more accurate colors than S95B. Samsung credits this to using two display technologies simultaneously, OLED and Quantum Dot. This has resulted in a TV capable of deepest blacks and accurately saturated colors while offering high brightness.

To add to this, Samsung has thrown in a tracking-based Sound technology, which is precisely what it sounds like. The TV tracks objects on the screen and adjust the sound accordingly to give a highly accurate spatial feel. HDMI 2.1 even enables modern consoles to connect at 4K 120Hz. The lack of Dolby Vision is off-putting, but such is the case with every Samsung TV.

5) LG G2 Gallery Series OLED

G2 Gallery Series from LG competes directly with Sony's A95K for the best premium OLED you can buy. The difference in picture quality between the two premium models is so negligible that it is impossible to go wrong with either if money is not an issue. Interestingly, the LG G2 looks more premium than its competitors from Sony.

The TV is optimally bright, perhaps even more so than what would have been an optimal brightness level. This makes its colors appear incredibly punchy and the picture truly vibrant. One area where it falls a bit short of the competition is in sound quality, while also not being able to provide HDR10+ content support. The TV offers an HDMI 2.1 standard for console gaming that can support a maximum bandwidth of 48 Gbps.

Get it here.

Nothing is perfect in today’s competitive technological landscape. If it's a budget purchase, the Vizio is unmatched in value. If price isn’t an issue, the G2 and A95K reign supreme, while the S95B and C2 offer incredible mid-range options.

