Best iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro deals in Holiday Sale 2022

Looking for the best iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro deals to grab in the ongoing holiday sale season? The joyous phase is already half-way through and major retailers are taking full advantage of consumers' shopping sprees.

Apple has always been a major participant in holiday sales. The tech giant has been offering exciting discounts on their supercharged and older-generation mobile devices, laptops, tablets, and more via popular retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

The California-based ideator launched the latest iPhone 14 series back in September through their glorious Far Out event.

Less than two months into their release, the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and their premium variants are already available at intriguing rates, all thanks to the swiftly approaching Christmas and New Year's Eve week.

Exploring the best holiday deals available on the iPhone 14 series currently

Unfortunately, you cannot avail a direct discount on the latest iPhones during the Holiday Sale 2022. Instead, you will be able to choose an installment plan via popular carriers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Technically, you can buy the latest iPhones for free right now and pay the amount back at 0% APR. Moreover, you can also exchange old devices to grab a trade-in value, thus reducing the overall price of the model you opt for.

Verizon

Verizon is currently allowing users to save up to $1100 on the iPhone 14 series: Base and Pro. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Buy any of the eligible devices from Verizon and opt for an installment plan or full retail price. Activate the phone through a valid Verizon plan. Visit vzw.com/tradein and sign in. Follow the instructions to submit your trade-in request.

Luckily, one should be able to trade-in almost any old device via Verizon, be it Android or iOS. However, exchanging a newer iPhone model, a premium Samsung device, or the Google Pixel 6 Pro will get you a $1000 trade-in value for the premium variants, and $800 on the base product.

AT&T

Like Verizon, AT&T is also offering an exciting savings offer on the iPhone 14 series through a valid installment plan. You can save up to $1000 on your new purchase by buying the latest iPhone devices via the carrier. Here are the steps:

Buy any device from the 14 series via AT&T and opt for an installment plan. Activate the phone through a valid plan. Visit att.com/tradein and follow the instructions to submit your trade-in request. You'll be required to use the promo code "TRADEOFFER22" for the offer.

The installment plans feature a 0% APR, making it a versatile choice that is also easy on one's pockets. The trade-in offer will let you exchange almost any old mobile. However, exchanging any new-generation Android or iOS device will increase your chances of saving a whopping $1000.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is also offering a $800 trade-in value and incredible 0% APR installment plans to help you grab a new iPhone. Here are the steps to avail the offer:

Activate a T-Mobile plan to be used on the new phone. Trade-in your old device via T-Mobile. Pay for any device from the 14 series with T-Mobile with an installment plan. You'll need to pay any pending down payment and applicable taxes on the pre-credit device price at the time of purchase. Make sure to remain active and maintain a good standing on a qualifying voice-rate plan.

You should be able to trade-in most modern and slightly older smartphones, regardless of their operating system. The final deduction will depend on the device's condition and age.

The aforementioned offers are the only ones available on the new-generation mobile devices from Apple. However, one can choose to buy a second-hand iPhone 14 or 14 Pro for further discounts. You can find excellent offers on refurbished devices via websites like Newegg and Backmarket.

Poll : 0 votes