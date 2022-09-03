How to get the Partner Research: Verizon in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go players know that Niantic's immensely popular mobile title is constantly giving away fun resources to help them along in their quest. Some events are more restrictive than others, however, and the newest offering from the company is only for those who use a particular cell phone provider.

This isn't the first brand collaboration that the game has offered to players, but it is a fairly new practice. The game's first partner research came in its sixth season, starting in early April 2022. Previous brand partners include Yoshinoya Beef Bowls restaurants and Odakyu Electric Railway. The new offering centers on the cell phone provider used to play the game.

Pokemon Go has a new Research Task for Verizon customers only, here's how to get in

From day one of the ongoing Season of Light, on September 1, participating Verizon customers can enter a special Research Task in Pokemon Go. All they have to do is get service through the right company and acquire a ticket.

The steps to joining the Verizon Partner Research are as follows:

Download or open the official My Verizon App. Enter the Verizon Up submenu of the app. This section collects any benefits that come free to Verizon customers. Select the Pokemon Go Partner Research offer and acquire the code. Android Users: Enter the code into the Promos section in the game's Shop page. iOS owners: Go to this website, sign in to the relevant account and enter the code. iOS owners who use their Apple account to sign into the game must link an additional resource like Gmail or Facebook to use the code. This offer is available exclusively to Verizon customers in the United States.

What's in the Pokemon Go Verizon Partner Research?

US-based Verizon customers will have an easy time acquiring the appropriate code, but what will they find when they put it in?

The Verizon Partner Research is a Research task like any other that asks the player to complete several daily endeavors. These are simple and straightforward, whilst boasting heavy rewards.

Here are the tasks and rewards for Partner Research:

Part One:

Make 20 Curveball Throws - 1 Lucky Egg

Catch 30 Pokemon - 20 Razz Berries

Send five Gifts and add a sticker to each - 20 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1 Incense, 500 XP, Pawniard Encounter

Part Two:

Use 20 Berries to catch Pokemon - 1000 Stardust

Catch 12 different species of Pokemon - Three Revives

Explore five kilometers - 10 Max Potions

Rewards: 1 Poffin, Gengar Encounter, 100 Gengar Mega Energy

Part Three:

Power up Pokemon five times - 20 Great Balls

Defeat five Team Rocket Go Members - 20 Ultra Balls

Earn two candy walking with a buddy - Two Golden Razz Berries

Rewards: 1 Incubator, 500 XP, Clamperl Encounter

Final Rewards: 5 Max Revives, 10,000 Stardust, 10,000 XP, Espurr Encounter.

Players have from September 1 until November 30 at 9:00 AM local time to claim tickets and participate in this event. Verizon customers in the US can come away with a huge batch of rewards thanks to this Pokemon Go event.

