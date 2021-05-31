Pokemon GO: Season of Discovery details

Beginning June 1st, 2021, The Season of Discovery will begin in Pokemon GO.

As the Season of Legends comes to a close, where trainers saw Legendary Pokemon such as Yveltal and Xerneas emerge, the next season, called the Season of Discovery, is on the horizon.

As the name suggests, The Season of Discovery is all about discovering new Pokemon that have never appeared before in Pokemon GO and learning new things about the Pokemon that are already known and loved.

The Season of Discovery is a summertime-long event and will run from Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, to Wednesday, September 1st, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Pokemon to Expect During the Season of Discovery in Pokemon GO

Regirock, Regice and Registeel will be returning to five-star raids to kick off the new season. They will be appearing in Pokemon GO from Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, to Thursday, June 17th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

There will also be surprising guests making appearances in five-star raids, and Mega Raids will only feature one Mega-Evolved Pokemon at a time.

New and different Pokemon will also be appearing in the wild in various areas worldwide in Pokemon GO.

From discovering Pokémon that have never appeared in Pokémon GO before to discovering new things about others, the next Season in Pokémon GO is all about the spirit of discovery! 🔎 https://t.co/D1XOXq2HEf pic.twitter.com/mO81J6iBFY — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 31, 2021

In cities, trainers can expect to encounter Alolan Rattata, Magnemite, and Porygon in the wild. While in more remote forested areas, Bellsprout, Doduo, and Skorupi will be located more frequently. Mountainous areas will see Rhyhorn, Nosepass, and Dwebble. Lastly, Magikarp, Marill, Wailmer will be found in the wild more regularly near bodies of water.

This season will also bring trainers hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon encounters, where specific Pokemon will only be found in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

Pokémon like Alolan Diglett, Staryu, Barboach, and Petilil will be in the wild for the Northern hemisphere in Pokemon GO. Pokémon that were initially from the Hoenn region like Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip will also be making frequent appearances, along with Pokemon like Sableye or Scyther and Combee. Lucky trainers may even come across a Summer Deerling.

In the Southern Hemisphere, Pokémon such as Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Shellder, and more, will be appearing more often in the wild. In addition, the first partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region are also appearing—Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Keep an eye out for Winter Form Deerling too. Finally, lucky trainers might encounter Lickitung, Chimecho, or Cubchoo.

There will also be new Pokemon hatching from eggs during the Season of Discovery in Pokemon GO. During the season of Discovery, trainers will also be able to check each type of egg to see what Pokemon will be hatching from it.

According to Niantic, here is a list of Pokemon that trainers will be able to hatch from eggs in Pokemon GO during the event:

Meditite, Buizel, Spritzee, Swirlix, and more will be hatching from 2 km Eggs.

Togepi, Gligar, Skarmory, Bonsly, and more will be hatching from 5 km Eggs.

Timburr, Rufflet, Goomy, Noibat, and more will be hatching from 10 km Eggs.

Cranidos, Shieldon, Skrelp, Clauncher, and more will be hatching from 5 km Eggs earned from Adventure Sync rewards.

Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Riolu, and more will be hatching from 10 km Eggs earned from Adventure Sync rewards.

New Field Research and Bonuses

Image via Niantic

This season, trainers will receive different Field Research from PokéStops than before. There will be new tasks and new rewards, however it will change monthly.

To start the Season of Discovery, trainers will receive a free Remote Raid Pass from Research Breakthrough Rewards. Players will also be able to earn twice the amount of XP from Research Breakthroughs in Pokemon GO as well.