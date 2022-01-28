Shiny Espurr is arriving soon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players fond of hunting shinies are curious if the cat-like Pocket Monster, Espurr, can be encountered in its shiny form.

While there is a shiny variant of every Pokemon, not all these highly sought-after forms have made their way into the mobile game.

Thankfully, there's excellent news on the horizon for trainers who want to get their hands on this rare form of Espurr: the Pocket Monster's shiny variant can be encountered starting February 1.

Learn more here: Hop into February’s events and updates!Learn about upcoming raids, Research Breakthroughs, Spotlight Hours, Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day, and more as the Season of Heritage continues!Learn more here: pokemongolive.com/post/february-… Hop into February’s events and updates! 🌾Learn about upcoming raids, Research Breakthroughs, Spotlight Hours, Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day, and more as the Season of Heritage continues!💌 Learn more here: pokemongolive.com/post/february-… https://t.co/7Rhs206jDJ

Shiny Espurr to debut in Pokemon GO's February Research Breakthrough encounters

February is all set to be filled with fantastic events and opportunities in Pokemon GO. One such prospect is the chance for trainers to encounter shiny Espurr for the first time in the mobile game.

From February 1 at 1.00 pm PST through March 1, Espurr will be the featured Pokemon in Research Breakthrough encounters. While these encounters are not guaranteed to be the shiny variant, they certainly give gamers more chances to find this highly desired form.

Pokemon GO users can earn Research Breakthrough encounters by completing tasks and earning stamps. Once seven stamps are collected, they are rewarded with the encounter. The thing to keep in mind here is that only one stamp can be collected each day.

The shiny form of Espurr is pink (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to increasing the odds of finding a specific shiny Pokemon, there's not a whole lot that players can do other than be lucky. The best opportunities to catch shinies are during events where the specific Pokemon is featured.

For example, if Pokemon GO stars Espurr in one of its Spotlight Hour events, the 'mon will spawn far more frequently in the wild than usual.

More Espurrs spawning translates to more Espurr encounters, providing trainers with additional chances of finding its shiny variant. The same goes for Pokemon featured in Community Days.

While users will still have to be quite lucky to get a shiny Espurr in a Pokeball, at least the feat will become possible starting February 1.

