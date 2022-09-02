What are spawns for Pokemon GO: Season of Light?

Pokemon GO is entering its eighth in-game season, known as Season of Light, and there are a ton of new additions to be excited about. With a new era in the game, players will discover Pokemon in areas they've never inhabited along with unique benefits.

Niantic and The Pokemon Company don't want this game to get stale just after its sixth anniversary. It's important to keep moving things around to keep players engaged.

Some Pokemon only appear in certain regions, but a few special occasions can change those spawns around. The new season moves the creatures around for everyone.

New spawns in Pokemon GO's Season of Light

Pokemon GO players who travel frequently may have noticed different Pokemon concentrations in various areas. They're separated by hemispheres, regions, environmental factors, and, even by the time of day.

The new spawns in Season of Light are as follows:

Northern Hemisphere

Scyther

Dratini

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Teddiursa

Shroomish

Southern Hemisphere

Paras

Chansey

Skitty

Bagon

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Cities

Jigglypuff

Machop

Magnemite

Muk

Voltorb

Umbreon

Litwick

Forests

Mareep

Sunkern

Yanma

Espeon

Pineco

Burmy (Plant Cloak)

Hisuian Voltorb

Mountains

Sandslash

Clefairy

Diglett

Snorlax

Sneasel

Stantler

Deino

Beaches and Lakes

Seel

Staryu

Mantine

Pelipper

Carvanha

Wailmer

Feebas

As is typically the case, seasonal spawns in the hemispheres are based on the real-world seasons in those areas. The Northern Hemisphere will be experiencing Fall into Winter while the Southern Hemisphere enjoys Spring into Summer. The new spawns reflect that change.

Many of these Pokemon could become much harder to come by after the Season of Light is over, so players should move fast. Three months of Season of Light should allow them to catch whatever they're looking for.

New Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Season of Light

Pokemon GO players may be excited about the shifting locations of several creatures, but new ones and variants will join the game. The season centrally features a Legendary creature that has yet to make its appearance.

The central figure of Season of Light is the Nebula Pokemon, Cosmog. Cosmog is a unique floating cloud of space stuff that has the ability to evolve into two other Legendary Pokemon.

Coupled with that, there are some cosmetics featuring the creature as well. Decorative Cosmog hats are available for player avatars, and they look fun and charming.

On top of Cosmog, there will be a couple of shiny Pokemon added to the game for the first time. These Pokemon have been in the game, but players will gain the chance to get special variants for the first time.

As part of a raid that begins on September 27, players will have the chance to get a shiny Yveltal. Furthermore, the Revolving Pokemon Inkay will also be available in shiny form.

Pokemon GO players have a lot of interesting things to look forward to as part of the Season of Lights. With the opportunity to find unseen creatures, they should head back into the wilds as soon as possible.

