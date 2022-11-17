iPhone 15 Pro might feature USB-C with lightning-fast data transfer speeds

The iPhone 15 series will reportedly beat the age-old Apple trend surrounding lightning ports and connectors. New leaks suggest that the upcoming models will drop the proprietary lightning port and embrace USB Type-C instead.

郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) @mingchikuo

I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve.

The iconic lightning port doesn't support high data transfer speeds compared to the popular USB-C. However, these limitations are set to change soon. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Plus might feature Thunderbolt ports, known for high-speed data transfer.

The iPhone's upgrade to Thunderbolt is inevitable

郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) @mingchikuo

My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning.

According to a reliable Apple informant, Ming-Chi-Kuo, the tech giant will start shifting to a faster data-transfer standard from 2H23. All upcoming Apple phones are rumored to abandon the Lightning standard and switch to USB Type-C.

Ming-Chi-Kuo further speculated that the premium models iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Plus are expected to support USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, promoting data transfer speeds of up to 40 GBPS. This will significantly improve the wired transfer and video output experience for users.

AppleTrack @appltrack



Lower-end iPhone 15 models will be getting USB-C, too, but will be stuck at slower USB 2.0 speeds... iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to support USB-C with much faster THUNDERBOLT data transfer speeds

The basic variants, the 15 and 15 Plus, will still support USB 2.0, which features the same characteristics as Apple's Lightning port. As of now, most Android devices feature USB 2.0. Only high-end flagships come with Thunderbolt or a faster USB port.

Introducing USB Type-C to Apple's mobile devices will be a welcome change, considering the new standards for speed and versatile charging options. The revamp was inevitable, with the European Union urging all tech giants, including Apple, to utilize a single charging standard for everyday devices.

According to Ming-Chi-Kuo, this initiative will increase Apple's demand for high-speed data transfer chips and promote the growth of the promising industry:

"This spec upgrade and the new trend will drive Apple ecosystem's demand for high-speed transfer chips and competitors' imitation (almost all Android phones currently only support USB 2.0), and it's also conducive to the growth of the high-speed transfer IC design industry."

Ming-Chi-Kuo further commented on how Apple's change of plans will affect the IC design industry and named some existing suppliers who will benefit massively from this upgrade.

"2H23 new high-end iPhones' wired transfer speed will likely improve markedly, benefiting the growth of the high-speed transfer IC design industry. Apple's existing suppliers (e.g., Parade, Asmedia, Genesys Logic, Renesas, etc.) are expected to be leading beneficiaries."

The latest iPhone 14 series was released in September through the grand "Far Out" event. Apple is expected to launch its next line of mobile devices in or around September 2023.

