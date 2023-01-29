Is the Apple Watch Ultra worth buying in 2023?

Looking to purchase the Apple Watch Ultra in 2023? Featuring a premium, yet rugged design, the astounding smartwatch has won several hearts across the world ever since its launch in September 2022. However, it also comes at a pocket-pinching price tag, leading to fans questioning its worthwhile quotient.

This article will take Apple Watch Ultra’s features into consideration and deliver a verdict to help users reach a decision.

The beautiful Apple Watch Ultra performs no less than a beast, but suits only a small user base

Cupertino-based Apple specializes in building luxurious mobile electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and more.

The Ultra model entered the market as a huge upgrade over the rest of the Apple Watch range. It is a class apart - a flagship smartwatch offering the most intricate and indulgent features that a dedicated athlete or health-conscious tech savvy will treasure.

That said, its list price is a concerning factor, enough to throw fans off their desire to acquire this smartwatch.

Let’s take a look at the Apple Watch Ultra’s features in detail.

Features

Besides the robust, yet classy Titanium case, the Watch Ultra features the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display created to date. It is an Always-On Retina display that can deliver up to 2000 nits of brightness at its peak.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a new Action Button that lets users access multiple controls instantly. Other physical features include a GPS antenna that utilizes precision dual-frequency GPS to provide accurate locations and more map functions.

For audio, the smartwatch is equipped with dual speakers that can help improve call volume levels drastically and a three-microphone array that filters noise to deliver crystal-clear voice to the other side.

Lastly, the depth gauge offers insightful real-time information on the depth and temperature achieved underwater, if you ever decide to go scuba diving.

One of the most intriguing features of the Watch Ultra is its battery life, lasting for up to 36 hours with normal use and up to 60 hours in the saver mode. It is the perfect companion for long adventures with no definite goal.

The Apple Watch Ultra can help athletes build form and endurance through extensive functional tracking during workouts. Features like Heart Rate Zones, Running Form, and Track Detection, coupled with the Action Button, track metrics efficiently. This helps you set and achieve realistic goals and push your boundaries.

Being an adventurer’s watch, the Watch Ultra features the most premium sensors - GPS, Compass, Depth Gauge, and more - to offer you the most exhilarating experience during your activities. It also includes premium features for your safety, so you wouldn’t have to worry while having fun.

The Watch Ultra also cares for your health through specialized features - temperature and electrical heart sensors - that help track your bodily functions.

Finally, the Apple Watch Ultra is GPS+Cellular, allowing users to call, text, and stay connected to the world through their smartwatches.

Category Apple Watch Ultra Specifications Robust Titanium case, Always-on 2000 nits Retina display, Precision dual-frequency GPS, Depth Gauge, Temperature sensor, Up to 36 hours battery life upon normal use, GPS+Cellular, Three specialized straps, Crash detection Price $799

Verdict

With so many premium features, the Apple Watch Ultra is pretty worthily priced at $799. It also offers options in the Alpine Loop’s colors, which adds the perfect amount of customization for adventurers and athletes.

This smartwatch is designed to take the fall for you by offering world-class safety and monitoring features and offers you the most precise metrics whenever you need them. With cellular support, the Watch Ultra is pretty close to that of a miniature flagship smartphone.

Considering its features, the Watch Ultra is definitely a worthwhile choice to make in 2023. That said, it is best suited to those hungry for frequent outdoor activities.

If you lead a normal life and don’t consider yourself an outdoor adventurer or athlete, the affordably-priced Apple Watch Series 8 may be a better alternative.

