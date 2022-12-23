Which Apple Watch is right for you?

The Apple Watch is undoubtedly the best wristwatch for iPhone users. The company now provides three models: the Series 8, the SE 2 (Gen 2), and the Ultra. It no longer offers the Series 7, SE (Gen 1), or Series 3 models, all of which were available before September 2022.

Except for the brand-new Ultra, every Apple Watch produced in the last four years has essentially been the same. They all use the same watchOS, have a pretty identical design and functionality, and have a battery life of 18 hours or "all day."

If you're considering trying an Apple Watch or upgrading from an older one, you may decide between these three models. Let's discuss how to make an informed decision when choosing the best model from the company.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Comparative analysis of the Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Watch Ultra

1) Apple Watch SE 2: Starting from $249

The recently updated Watch SE (2) is the perfect option for those on a tighter budget. It delivers all of the fundamental features of the ordinary watch and starts at $249 for GPS or $299 for a cellular model, although it's a little smaller than other current Apple Watches.

The line's more sophisticated sensors and functions, such as a blood oxygen sensor, temperature sensors, and an "always-on" display that keeps the screen half-lit even when it isn't in use, are all absent from this model. Compared to the ordinary Apple Watch, it makes minor compromises, such as forgoing fast charging.

In contrast, the second-generation SE is more comparable to the basic watch than the first. It has the same internal chipset and battery life. It has the capability and functionality to serve as a reliable iPhone companion device, fitness tracker, and sleep monitor for most users. The price is also much lower.

The SE2 is definitely the best option if all you want is a functional Apple Watch, and you don't necessarily need to get every type of info.

Buy the Apple Watch SE 2 here (for the US) and here (globally).

2) Apple Watch Series 8: Starting from $399

The Watch Series 8 is arguably the best wristwatch for most users. It has a broad range of functions, such as detailed tracking options for your fitness and general health. The updated sensor array enables it to capture skin temperature, blood oxygen levels, and ECG-based heart rate data to better track menstrual cycles and track ovulation.

This model also has a number of quality-of-life improvements over the SE 2, such as a larger case size (41mm and 45mm) and an always-on display that is larger and simpler to use.

The Watch Series 8 represents the pinnacle of the Apple Watch experience, with prices starting at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular. The improved sensors on the watch will significantly improve what you can track if you want to use it to keep an eye on your health.

Even at its most fundamental level, the Watch Series 8 is more useful as a half-step to keep an eye on activities on your phone without really pausing to take it out. This is all thanks to the enhanced screen and other minor enhancements over the SE.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 8 here (for the US) and here (globally).

3) Apple Watch Ultra: Starting from $799

Since the Watch Ultra is the most powerful model, it will, in all honesty, be unnecessary for the majority of users. The $799 Watch Ultra is a high-end wearable with an outdoor focus comparable to several of Garmin's wearables.

The model only comes in one size, with a massive 49mm casing, and has dual-frequency GPS and cellular capability built in. It has a stronger, more robust construction, a new digital crown, and an additional "Action" button to start exercises and switch between other features swiftly.

You should only consider purchasing the Watch Ultra if you are a serious athlete or a devotee of outdoor pursuits that call for specialist gear, such as climbing, off-trail hiking, and diving.

Buy the Apple Watch Ultra here (for the US) and here (globally).

Consideration based on Watchface size

The 40mm and 44mm case sizes are available for the new Watch SE. At 41mm and 45mm, Series 8 offers a wider size selection. Meanwhile, there is only one extra-large 49mm size available for the Watch Ultra.

Even a 1mm difference can feel pretty noticeable on your wrist and appear much larger, despite how modest it may seem. We advise visiting an Apple shop or another retailer and trying on all sizes to determine which one feels comfortable if it's unclear what size would be appropriate.

Go with the watch that feels superior to the others. Even if a larger screen is an improvement, it won't matter if the watch is cumbersome or awkward to wear.

Do you need a stainless steel finish?

You may pay more for the Series 8 with a stainless steel body in addition to the usual recyclable aluminum body. However, titanium makes up the majority of the Ultra's body.

Both metals are more durable than aluminum and are less likely to scratch or ding. The extra-hard sapphire crystal covering the display is perhaps more significant, as it is included with both the stainless steel Series 8 and the Ultra.

The sapphire crystal upgrade definitely outperforms the Ion-X glass used in the base Series 8 and SE 2 screens in terms of resistance to scratches and damage.

The Watch Ultra costs $799, while the stainless steel case variants for the Series 8 start at $699. The added durability can be worthwhile if you want to wear a watch for a very long period of time. However, if you don't, you shouldn't be concerned about your watch being extremely delicate.

Watch Series 8 offers the best value for money in terms of pricing and features

The Watch SE 2 is affordable and capable of doing a variety of tasks.

The Watch Series 8 features different sensors for cutting-edge health and fitness tracking and feels like a great addition to daily life.

Meanwhile, the Watch Ultra offers exceptional usefulness and best-in-class versions of fundamental features like GPS and battery life.

With all this in mind, the Watch Series 8 is the best value-for-money model in terms of pricing and features. However, it is understandable for you to go for another watch if there are certain features you truly want that this model doesn't provide. Finding an Apple Watch that works for your lifestyle is crucial.

