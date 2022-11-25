The Apple Watch Series 7 is a generation old and was initially launched for a hefty $420. However, during the ongoing sale, users can save over $100 on its price. At just $294, the Midnight edition of this watch is among the best deals to grab this Black Friday.

The Series 7 edition of this smartwatch might not be the first choice of many users, especially considering that the Apple Watch Series 8 is now out. That said, it still packs multiple features that ensure a quality experience and puts it very close to the latest and the greatest.

Guide to securing best deal on Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon, one of the largest retailers in North America, is currently offering the best deal on the Series 7 edition of this smartwatch. The only caveat here is that the watch is a renewed product.

Users who do not mind picking up a used product can consider this a solid deal. In addition, Amazon's renewed items have to pass multiple quality checks that ensure they feel and look as good as new.

Amazon is currently offering the Midnight variant of the Series 7 at an awesome price of $294. That is over 30% off the typical price.

The 41mm green aluminum case version of the smartwatch with a clover sports band is available for just $279.97; however, this one is a refurbished product. Based on the listing, it is still in excellent condition. Moreover, the 41mm red color option with both GPS and cellular connectivity is available for $319.97 on the website.

Series Name Features Price Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm, red aluminum case, red sport band $379.99 Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm, midnight aluminum case,midnight sport band $294.95 Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm, midnight aluminum case,midnight sport band $309.99 Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm,red aluminum case,red sport band $319.97 Apple Watch Series 6 44 mm,red aluminum case,red sport band $216.17 Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm,space gray aluminum case,space gray sport band $170.99

The Series 8 variant of the smartwatch currently sells for $379 on the website. However, the last-gen product packs almost every feature of the new watch. This list includes robust tracking for a wide variety of workouts, a gyroscope, blood-oxygen level monitoring, an ECG sensor, and built-in GPS.

However, the Apple Watch Series 7 misses out on the new skin temperature sensor and the fall and crash detection capabilities implemented with the new products from the company. Also, though the last-gen device does pack a gyroscope, it is not advanced enough to measure falls and crashes.

Nevertheless, users will not be disappointed with this product, especially considering the reduced price.

Alongside the Series 7, the older Series 5 and Series 6 versions of the smartwatch are also seeing massive discounts. Instead of the $244 MSRP on the red Series 6, users can pick it up for just $216.17 on Amazon currently. The Space Gray edition of the Series 5 is available for just $169 instead of the $183.50 it typically fares for. However, it is worth noting that these two variants are renewed products as well.

Users who are considering picking up a new Apple smartwatch this Black Friday should hurry up, as Amazon does not have a whole lot of them in stock. Based on the listings, the retailer has a handful of Apple Watches remaining. Overall, the deals on smartwatches are superb and should not be missed.

