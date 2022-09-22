How to pair Apple Watch with your iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Tech giant Apple announced a new range of products, including three watches, four brand new iPhone 14 models, and the AirPods Pro 2 at their official yearly event held two weeks ago. Many staunch followers and fans have already grabbed upgrades for their older devices.

The new iPhone 14 series promises the best battery life on an iPhone to date, improved low-light photography, bigger displays, and more. It is a worthy upgrade for those looking to grab the latest technology from Apple.

New iPhones are generally very seamless to set up, considering the robust data backup options the devices offer. You can also pair your Apple Watch, new or old, quite easily with the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series. If you want to access data from your old watch on the new device, all you need is the Watch app and a saved backup.

Here's how you can pair your Apple Watch with the new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro

Before starting the process, make sure of the following:

Your iPhone 14 / 14 Plus / 14 Pro / 14 Pro Max should be connected to the internet. Enable Bluetooth on your iPhone. Complete any pending software updates to your iPhone. If pairing an old watch, make sure all previous watch data is backed up in iCloud for a seamless experience. Keep your Apple Watch and iPhone close together until the pairing process is complete.

To pair either a new or old Apple Watch with the latest iPhone 14 / 14 Pro, follow these steps:

Download the Watch app on your iPhone. Switch on your Apple Watch, put it on your wrist, and hold it close to your iPhone. A message stating, "Use your iPhone to set up this Apple Watch" will appear on your phone. Tap on Continue. If the message doesn't appear, open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap All Watches, and then click Add Watch. If you are setting the watch up for yourself, tap Set Up for Myself. Otherwise, choose the option of Set Up for a Family Member. Once an animation shows up, place your watch's face on your iPhone's screen to fit the viewfinder. You can also choose to manually pair the watch and follow the prompts shown. Once complete, your watch will be paired with your iPhone 14 or 14 Pro successfully.

To finish setting up your watch, take a look at the following steps:

If it's a new watch, choose to set up as new. If it's an old watch and you want to restore the backup, choose to restore. Choose which wrist you want to wear your watch on, and then tap Continue. You will then have to read the terms and conditions and click Agree. Sign in with your Apple ID password. You can also choose to link the Apple ID later from the Watch app. Choose to create a passcode for your watch when prompted on your iPhone. You can avoid this step if you wish to, but certain services like Apple Pay will not be available without a passcode. Once all new information is synced, your Apple Watch will be up-to-date and ready for use.

The erstwhile hyped yearly event revealed three new models for the Apple Watch, including the Series 8, SE, and Ultra. Each of these models caters to different needs, letting users upgrade their experience as required.

