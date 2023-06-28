How to update Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch is the top-selling smartwatch in the world. However, updating it to its latest watchOS version is crucial to enjoy the prominent features and security upgrades. Importantly, there are two different ways you can update the OS. Recently, at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that there would be a watchOS 10 coming this September.

In this article, we will walk you through two ways of updating the Watch to the most recent OS version. Furthermore, when WatchOS 10 is launched, you can apply the same method.

Prerequisites before updating Apple Watch

Before you start, make sure to keep the following requirements in mind:

Your iPhone has the latest version of iOS installed.

Your devices are connected to WiFi.

Your watch needs to be charged to at least 50%.

Your watch should stay on the charger until the update is complete.

Keep your iPhone and watch close until the Watch OS update is complete.

How do I update my Apple Watch from my iPhone?

The first method is to update your Watch to its latest version using your iPhone. After you're done with all the necessities, follow the given step-by-step guide to update the watch from your iPhone:

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app. Navigate to the My Watch tab. Select General. Then tap Software Update. You may be required to unlock your watch. Next, select Download and Install.

Following that, your iPhone will download the update to your watch. Once the update starts, a progress wheel will appear on your watch. As the completion time can take some time, keep your watch charged, and don't restart your iPhone or the watch until the update is completed.

How do I install the update directly on my Apple Watch?

As mentioned before, there are two ways to update the watch. You can update to the most recent watchOS directly from the watch. First, make sure you've followed all the prerequisites, then follow the given steps:

On your watch, open Settings. Scroll down and tap General. Then select Software Update. Following that, scroll down and tap Download and Install. Then follow the on-screen instructions, and your iPhone will start the downloading process.

When the update begins, your watch will display a progress wheel. As before, the completion time can take longer. Hence, keep your watch charged, and do not restart your iPhone or the watch while the update is running. Your watch will automatically restart once the update is complete.

What is the latest Apple Watch iOS version?

The most recent version of Apple Watch's OS is watchOS 9. It was released in September 2022. It boasts prominent features, including a watch Mirroring feature, custom workouts, redesigned notifications, sleep stage tracking, and a medication app.

However, the upcoming watchOS 10 is expected to introduce generational features that will improve users' daily lives. According to rumors, it will come out in September 2023.

