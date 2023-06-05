5 things to expect from Apple watchOS 10

Apple will launch its watchOS 10 at today's annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023 event at 10 am Pacific Time. The conference is a means for Apple to showcase its next-generation operating systems for its devices. The showstopper will obviously be iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14.

However, there's one software update that is always overlooked. Despite driving the best-selling smartwatch in the world, watchOS doesn't get as much credit as it deserves, possibly because its updates are iterative or not as exciting.

However, the new watchOS 10 might be a game changer if various leaks are to be believed.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks and rumors and is subject to change.

What are the new features of watchOS 10?

Apple has been bullish about its Apple Watch series and how it has been elemental in saving lives. This is evident from the fact that Apple currently leads the global smartwatch market with the lion's share of 26%.

Surprisingly, the operating system is not hyped as much as the device itself. This is primarily because Apple doesn't make many changes to watchOS. That may change this year as Apple is rumored to alter the user interface and add new elements to it. That said, let's look at the expected features to be announced at the WWDC 2023.

1) New Home Screen UI

Apple watchOS 10 might bring a new Home Screen design (Image via AppleTrack YouTube channel)

It is speculated that the new watchOS 10 will usher in a new user interface for the Apple Watch. It has been a while since the bubble icon-based Home Screen has been around. If reports are to be believed, the update will have a new Home Screen layout with support for app folders to use the bigger and better display on the new generation of the Apple Watch.

2) Widget support

Another interesting tidbit from the rumor mill about Apple watchOS 10 is that it will support Apple Watch widgets. The exact details of this feature are unknown, but leaks suggest that the digital crown on the Apple Watch will pull up a widget menu. This is something that should excite Apple Watch users since it will add another dimension to the functionality.

3) Mood and emotion tracking

UrFriendlyTecAmigo🇲🇽👨🏽‍💻 @tec_amigo

#WWDC23 Please don’t tell me I’m one of the few that’s excited for Watch OS 10???? Please don’t tell me I’m one of the few that’s excited for Watch OS 10???? #WWDC23 https://t.co/Bd7AtYyVjF

There are also rumors that Apple will introduce mood and emotion tracking in iOS 17, set to be unveiled today at the WWDC 2023. By extension, this will also come to the watchOS 10 as part of the health and wellness set of features. Currently, this is all that is known about the upcoming update. We advise our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt.

4) Redesigned apps

Apple Intro @AppleIntro watchOS 10 will redesign EVERY built in app for larger Apple Watch sizes!



Apple is making it a massive update for Apple Watch watchOS 10 will redesign EVERY built in app for larger Apple Watch sizes!Apple is making it a massive update for Apple Watch #WWDC23 🍎 watchOS 10 will redesign EVERY built in app for larger Apple Watch sizes! Apple is making it a massive update for Apple Watch #WWDC23 https://t.co/dJYUMlcFcx

Another speculation suggests that Apple might redesign almost all or the majority of its stock apps for the Apple Watch as part of the new update. Last year, the company launched its most ambitious and expensive Apple Watch Ultra with a larger display. The app redesign will focus on taking advantage of the bigger display that we could see on more Apple Watches going forward.

5) Watch Compatibility

Majin Bu @MajinBuOfficial According with my source the development code name of watchOS 10 is "London", in homage to the industrial revolution.



It will truly be the biggest update since the apple watch has been launched



It will be compatible from series 5 and SE 1 and later models According with my source the development code name of watchOS 10 is "London", in homage to the industrial revolution.It will truly be the biggest update since the apple watch has been launched It will be compatible from series 5 and SE 1 and later models https://t.co/R6ssPjgmXO

Apple is known for offering watchOS support for the older generation Apple Watch. Last year, the company dropped support for the Apple Watch Series 3. Technically, Apple should do the same for the Apple Watch 4 gen, but that remains to be seen.

Note that these are merely rumors, although everything we need to know should be revealed in a few hours. The prospect of a new user interface is exciting, while features like mood tracking will enhance the overall experience of using an Apple Watch.

Poll : 0 votes