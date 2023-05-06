Apple iOS 17, everything we know so far: New features, launch date, supported iPhone models, and more

With the highly anticipated release of Apple iOS 17 just around the corner, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming announcement at the AWWDC 2023. As a leading innovator in the tech industry, Apple's latest mobile operating system is expected to bring many new and improved features to the table. With just weeks to go until the event, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the release of iOS 17 continue to grow amongst Apple fans and tech enthusiasts.

This article will examine what we know about Apple iOS 17 and what users can expect from this highly anticipated release. It will include leaks, rumors, and speculations by tech experts. So, without further ado, let's explore everything we know about Apple iOS 17 and what it means for iPhone users.

Apple iOS 17: Release date, expected features, and more

Apple iOS 17 new features

While details about Apple iOS 17 remain somewhat limited, a revamped Control Center is one of the expected changes. However, specific information about the changes remains unknown, with only vague hints of "UI" and "customization" provided thus far.

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, Apple is reportedly working on a new app that will allow users to record their daily activities and thoughts through a journaling feature. The app analyzes user behavior and gathers data to help users determine what a typical day looks like, including factors such as time spent at home and whether any notable events occurred.

Apple is rumored to be working on enhancing Dynamic Island's capabilities, a feature that is expected to be included in the upcoming iPhone 15 models. The company's marketing department is said to have pushed the development team to expand the functionality of Dynamic Island to make it more appealing to users.

Rumors suggest that Apple is exploring implementing active widgets for the Home Screen and Today View on the iPhone. The active widgets could include various interactive elements, such as one-tap buttons and sliders, to make widgets more dynamic and engaging for users.

Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset will be a standalone device featuring its dedicated App Store. However, there is expected to be some level of integration between the headset and the iPhone, albeit possibly limited to features like Handoff.

In 2024, European legislation will require Apple to allow sideloading on its devices. In response, reports suggest Apple plans to change its iOS 17 to meet the new requirements. Under the proposed changes, European customers may download apps without using Apple's App Store and instead use third-party app stores or alternate installation methods.

We could see these six significant changes in the upcoming iOS 17 update. Apart from these, some apps and features will be minor changes.

Apple iOS 17 announcement and release date

As usual, the upcoming Apple iOS 17 is expected to be announced at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in June this year. Assuming that the launch of the forthcoming iPhones proceeds without any issues, it is expected that iOS 17 will be released alongside the iPhone 15 series in September.

Apple iOS 17 supported iPhone models

Reports about device compatibility for the upcoming Apple iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates have been conflicting, with no clear information yet on which devices will be supported. While one reputable source on Twitter has suggested that iOS 17 may drop support for the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, another equally reliable source has disproved these claims, stating that the new updates will work on all devices that can run iOS 16.

While we have discussed several rumored features of the upcoming Apple iOS 17, it's important to note that these are still speculative and subject to change. And readers should take these details with a grain of salt. With the anticipated AWWDC 2023 event scheduled for June, tech enthusiasts eagerly await further updates and insights on the new software.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes