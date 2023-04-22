Apple’s iOS 17 will finally allow users to download apps from outside the App Store 

Apple is finally set to allow users to sideload third-party apps on devices running iOS 17 following numerous requests from the community over time, a reliable informant suggested on April 16, 2023. Once this change is put into effect, one will be able to download applications from outside the App Store, the company's official application-distribution service.

This information comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the wake of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which directs companies to allow third-party app installations.

Apple’s move to allow sideloading apps on iOS 17 will help developers lessen their cost

This would allow users to download apps outside of the App Store and allow developers to avoid the 15% to 30% fees



Currently, Apple charges a 30% fee on in-app transactions and purchasable apps for the first year, which is reduced to 15% in the subsequent years. Naturally, paying up to 30% commission for app distribution isn’t favorable for any business model. However, developers can easily avoid the extra cost if sideloading programs and third-party app stores are allowed.

According to Gurman, iOS 17 is set to become the turning point for Apple's attitude towards third-party applications. The popular industry insider mentions that the company plans to eradicate its restrictions against sideloading apps by 2024, suggesting that iOS 17 will be the torchbearer for this overhaul.

While the Digital Markets Act was signed into law in September 2022, companies have until March 2024 to comply with the rules, giving Apple ample time to prepare for the massive transition.

In June 2023, iOS 17 will be officially unveiled for iPhone 15 and older iPhone models at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). In addition to introducing multiple new features, the iOS 16 successor is expected to significantly improve existing functionalities, including Control Center and Dynamic Island.

Fans can expect the popular tech giant to share its prospects regarding sideloading and third-party apps in WWDC 2023. However, this announcement can also be preserved for later in the year. Also, owing to the EU's stern demand, these features may be rolled out in Europe earlier than in other regions.

