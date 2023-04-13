Apple iOS 17 features for iPhone 15 and other models leaked: Redesigned Control Center, interactive widgets, and more

A major Apple iOS 17 leak has shed some light on potential features arriving with the highly anticipated update, which will be available on the iPhone 15 and older iPhone models. This time, fans can expect influential visual changes and new functionalities, alongside the usual performance improvements and bug fixes, taking productivity and organization to the next level.

Apple is expected to officially announce the highly anticipated iOS 17 in the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled for June 2023.

Everything potential iPhone 15 buyers and existing users can expect from Apple’s upcoming iOS 17

AppleTrack @appltrack



According to a recent leak, Apple’s iOS 17 may bring the following tweaks:

Updated Control Center design New Dynamic Island features New Always-on display settings New dynamic widgets, including one-tap buttons and sliders Custom Accessibility settings for older people and younger children Updated Health app design with a focus on “Favorites” More Focus Mode features Notification changes and additional options in the Settings app Improvements to Search/Spotlight Influential AR enhancements

In addition to the above, fans can expect the usual performance improvements and fixes to existing issues, which are common features of brand new iOS updates.

941 @analyst941 1. iOS 17 Will support all models of the iPhone that was supported with iOS 16. Including ALL ‘A11 Bionic’ powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X.



2. As for iPadOS 17; the A9 and A10 Fusion powered iPads may or may not make it to final. It will be decided by QC in 3-4 weeks. 1. iOS 17 Will support all models of the iPhone that was supported with iOS 16. Including ALL ‘A11 Bionic’ powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X.2. As for iPadOS 17; the A9 and A10 Fusion powered iPads may or may not make it to final. It will be decided by QC in 3-4 weeks.

The informant confirmed that the update will be supported on all iPhone models which support iOS 16, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X models. Furthermore, the update will focus on performance, stability, efficiency, and long-term support for older iPhones. Additionally, the upcoming iOS version is expected to bring major UI and customization changes to the iconic Control Center, six years after its last revamp with iOS 11.

941 @analyst941 4. Control Center major changes towards UI, customization, etc.



5. Dynamic Island will do a lot more; marketing department pressured development team to add more to Dynamic Island most likely to push sales of the standard iPhone 15’s release. 4. Control Center major changes towards UI, customization, etc.5. Dynamic Island will do a lot more; marketing department pressured development team to add more to Dynamic Island most likely to push sales of the standard iPhone 15’s release.

Fans could likely welcome new Dynamic Island functionalities, which are set to boost the notch-hiding feature’s relevance even further. Dynamic Island isn’t a part of the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models as it was only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The leaker’s comment suggests that Apple may add the feature to the regular iPhone 15 model as well, with the iOS 17 update.

941 @analyst941 12. Health app UI changes, especially regarding “Favorites” in Health.



13. Camera app changes; these were initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro release, and MAY only be implemented into iPhone 15’s OS, rather than all iOS 17 devices. 12. Health app UI changes, especially regarding “Favorites” in Health.13. Camera app changes; these were initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro release, and MAY only be implemented into iPhone 15’s OS, rather than all iOS 17 devices.

Additionally, the leaker hinted at changes to the Camera app and new interactive widgets, both of which are presently unconfirmed. Interestingly, the Camera app update was originally planned for the iPhone 14 Pro release. These could be released with the new iOS update for all models or be exclusively available on iPhone 15’s operating system.

Lastly, iOS 17 may introduce new features to Focus Mode, changes to the search functionality on the home screen (or Spotlight), more options in the Settings app, additional possibilities for Always-On display, interactive widgets, and much more.

Although having access to leaks is certainly exciting for fans and the source is fairly reliable, Apple is yet to officially confirm the aforementioned theories. Hence, readers must take these leaks with a grain of salt to avoid any future disappointment.

