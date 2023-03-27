How to set up and optimize the Do Not Disturb feature on your iPhone and iPad?

Want to access the benefits of the popular Do Not Disturb (DND) mode on your iPhone or iPad? Users can enable the feature and customize its settings to silence unnecessary calls, messages, and app notifications from the Focus mode’s settings. With 2021’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates, Apple introduced a versatile extension to the iconic “Do Not Disturb” experience in the form of the Focus mode.

This mode reduces distractions by enforcing custom notification boundaries, helping users concentrate on specific activities and manage time efficiently. Until iOS 14, users couldn’t turn on or off the DND mode for specific applications or people.

However, the Focus mode’s arrival brought about a huge change in pace for those who rely heavily on the anti-interruption feature but don’t want to shut down the entire notification system on their iPhone or iPad.

How one can activate the Do Not Disturb feature on the Apple iPhone or the Apple iPad

DND Mode ( Image via Unsplash)

Focus lets users enable a pre-built DND mode with just one tap. They can also extensively customize the experience - flag certain people and applications, add a recurring schedule, set a focus-friendly Lock Screen or Home Screen page, and enable Focus filters.

On iOS 15 and newer, you can turn on the DND mode from the Control Center. Swipe down from the top-right of your iPhone or iPad’s screen to open the Control Center and tap on Focus. Then, tap on Do Not Disturb to access the options to enable the mode for a set period of time.

That being said, most users will want to tailor the experience to their preferences. Luckily, Apple offers multiple options that one can utilize to customize the feature’s working.

Follow these steps to access the settings for DND on Focus:

Open the Settings app, navigate to the Focus option/tab, and tap on it. In the Focus settings, tap on Do Not Disturb. Under Set schedule, tap on Add schedule to set a time, location, or application during which you want to activate the DND mode. You can also enable the Smart Activation mode to allow the device to sense and turn on DND at relevant times of the day based on location or app usage. After the schedule is set, check out the other settings, including Focus filters and Customize screens, and make any changes you require to help your cause. Add people or applications you want to exclude from the restrictions. You can also enable Dark Mode or Low Power Mode.

In addition to the basic DND mode, Focus allows users to build custom routines based on specific daily activities such as driving, working, reading, and gaming. You can tweak the settings to set separate rules for each of these activities or add a custom activity profile of your own.

Like Do Not Disturb, all Focus profiles you build can be enabled from the Control Center with one tap. They also support extensive customization options, letting you enforce a personalized Digital well-being experience.

If you own an iPhone or iPad that runs iOS 14.8 or older, there will be no Focus mode; however, you can still find the option to enable the Do Not Disturb mode from the Settings app.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes