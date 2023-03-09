All iPhones that support iOS 16 today: How to install, release dates, and more

iOS 16 is now available on more iPhone models than ever with its worldwide implementation over the last few months. The latest version of Apple’s patented OS brings valuable improvements to improve the device’s performance and optimizations.

Apple is well-known for its software support, and the brand is known for providing the latest updates to older hardware. That being said, it’s always helpful to be aware of all the officially supported devices for iOS 16.

This will allow users to be clear about the options. Users can also opt for the updates if their devices are eligible, which certainly makes sense. iOS 16 has some functional upgrades to the existing features that could be handy.

Getting iOS 16 on iPhones is quite easy as long as a particular model is eligible

Apple has an official list of iPhones that are eligible for an upgrade to iOS 16. The process for the update is quite streamlined, and getting it done isn’t very difficult. Following the next steps, anyone can get the latest iOS version on their eligible device.

· Connect your iPhone to the charger to ensure the installation process doesn’t run out of power.

· Connect to the internet with the Wi-Fi section.

· Go to Settings.

· Go to General.

· Tap on Software Update.

· If you have Automatic Updates turned on, it should show up the available options on your hand.

· If there’s nothing visible, check for updates.

· If the particular model is eligible to receive an upgrade to iOS 16, it will show up in the available option.

· Tap on Install Now to start the process.

· Alternatively, it might not be downloaded yet. The option will show up as Download and Install in that case.

· Once the process has begun, wait patiently for the update to be completed.

iOS 16 was first released as a developer beta in June 2022, which wasn’t available to the general public. After two months of tweaking and testing, the stable version was released on September 12, 2022. With the iPod Touch being phased out, it became the first OS made exclusively for iPhones.

As mentioned above, Apple has an official list of devices that work with the said version:

· iPhone 14

· iPhone 14 Plus

· iPhone 14 Pro

· iPhone 14 Pro Max

· iPhone 13

· iPhone 13 mini

· iPhone 13 Pro

· iPhone 13 Pro Max

· iPhone 12

· iPhone 12 mini

· iPhone 12 Pro

· iPhone 12 Pro Max

· iPhone 11

· iPhone 11 Pro

· iPhone 11 Pro Max

· iPhone XS

· iPhone XS Max

· iPhone XR

· iPhone X

· iPhone 8

· iPhone 8 Plus

· iPhone SE (3rd generation)

· iPhone SE (2nd generation)

It’s also quite likely that the upcoming iPhone 15 will roll out with iOS 16 when it eventually releases. The next generation of iPhone devices is expected to be released in the autumn, around the same time Apple typically follows all its new releases.

