Apple is all set to launch a yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Where to pre-order, launch date, price, and more

Apple is releasing a yellow variant of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus devices as part of a relaunch to keep the devices in the headlines. However, this catchy color is coming back almost three and a half years later. The tech giant has introduced no new yellow smartphones since 2019.

With the last-gen iPhone 13 devices, Apple introduced the alpine green colorway. The iPhone 12 got a bright purple makeover in Spring 2021. This time around, the company has shifted things a bit by not reusing the same colors as last-gen as it did with the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 back in 2017-18.

AppleTrack @appltrack This is the new YELLOW iPhone 14! This is the new YELLOW iPhone 14! 💛 https://t.co/4SEYKwbF2r

The new color variants will be available for pre-orders starting this Friday, March 10. The devices will hit store shelves next Tuesday, March 14. Both devices will come with iOS 16.4, the latest software version from the company, out of the box.

However, it is worth noting that only the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch 14 Plus will get this updated color scheme. The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max smartphones will be locked to the already available color options.

"Hello, yellow!": Apple on the new iPhone 14 colorway

The camera module of the new yellow iPhone (Image via Apple)

The iPhone is one of the best all-rounder flagships from the Cupertino-based tech giant. The device is priced at $799 for the base variant with 128 GB storage. The 14 Plus, which packs a larger display size, costs a hundred dollars more.

Both of these smartphones are equipped with some of the latest technologies in the mobile-computing industry. The list includes satellite emergency SOS calling, Crash Detection, a very capable dual-camera system, and exceptional battery life that can last over a day's usage.

The devices, however, still pack the notch that was introduced with the iPhone X in 2017. Meanwhile, the higher-end Pro devices have been updated to use the innovative Dynamic Island, which adds an extra layer to the smartphone experience.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, had the following to say about the iPhone'S new colorway:

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

The yellow variant of the phone will not cost a dime more than the other options already available in the market. Thus, users opting for the base model can grab it for $799, while those going for the larger screen will have to pay $899.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes