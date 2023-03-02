Lionel Messi to gift 35 gold iPhone 14s worth £175k to all Argentina players and staff to commemorate 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi has ordered 35 iPhone 14 for his World Cup-winning teammates and the Argentina staff. The phones are 24-carat devices that will be personalized for every player and staff.

The PSG star has reportedly splashed out £175,000 to get the customized phones for his teammates. They are reportedly set to have each person's name engraved along with the AFA logo.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi will gift 35 gold iPhone 14's to all the Argentina players and staff which won the World Cup. Via IDesignGold on Instagram. Lionel Messi will gift 35 gold iPhone 14's to all the Argentina players and staff which won the World Cup. Via IDesignGold on Instagram. 🏆🇦🇷 https://t.co/yDE9PkalcG

Ben, CEO of iDesign Gold, spoke to The Sun regarding the cases and revealed that Messi was their loyal customer. The legendary footballer wanted to gift everyone in the squad and did not want to hand out watches like many others have done in the past. He said:

"Lionel is not only the Goat but he's one of IDESIGN GOLD's most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn't want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea."

Lionel Messi on winning FIFA The Best Men's Player award

Lionel Messi won the FIFA The Best Men's Player award on Monday after he was voted the player of the year by captains and coaches of all nations under FIFA.

Speaking at the ceremony, Messi said:

"It's a pleasure to be here again, with Benzema, with Kylian, as both of them had a great year. This is an honour for me. I want to thank my colleagues, including my manager [Lionel] Scaloni, and we're here representing them all as we would not be here without them. It recognises the role they played in what we achieved."

He added:

"It's been a crazy year for me. I have achieved my dream, after so much fighting, and so much determination to win it. Winning the World Cup is the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career. It's a dream for many, but few can win it. I want to thank my family, the people of Argentina, as it will remain in our memories forever."

Lionel Messi has not retired from international duty and is looking forward to getting back on the pitch with the national team.

