How to download and upgrade your Apple iPhone to iOS 16?

Looking for a guide to downloading and installing the latest iOS 16 update for your Apple iPhone? Well, look no further, as this article features a comprehensive guide to updating your Apple smartphone with the least hassles.

One of the best features of an Apple smartphone is its operating system, which is known for its performance-centric build. The latest iOS build, iOS 16, was first made available in September 2022. It was a major update that brought about a multitude of welcome changes and improvements surrounding the Lock Screen, Safari and Passkeys, Focus, and more features.

Since iOS 16’s release, Apple has also deployed additional updates to fix bugs, add new features, and improve the user experience. The latest addition to the iOS 16 update family is iOS 16.3.1, which was deployed on February 13, 2023. Despite being a minor update, the version brings multiple much-needed bug fixes and optimizations.

Regardless of whether the update is minor or major, users must keep their smartphones up to date to ensure the best performance. You can manually update your iPhone or enable automatic software updates to live worry free.

A complete guide to updating an Apple iPhone to iOS 16

Before you start updating your iPhone to iOS 16, make sure that your smartphone is at least 50% charged. However, it’s recommended to plug in your device to a power source before initiating the update.

Also, make sure to connect to a stable internet connection - a Wi-Fi network with an unlimited data plan preferably. Major updates like iOS 16 tend to require a lot of data. A connection based on a limited plan may cause inconvenience.

To update your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update. If the iOS 16 update is available, it will appear here. Tap on Download and Install to start downloading the update. You will be asked for your passcode to verify the process. You may be asked to select whether or not to use cellular data. Tap on the option that suits you. You will be asked to agree to Apple’s terms of service. Tap on Agree to proceed. Once the update is downloaded, tap on Install Now to begin installing the update.

Upon tapping Install Now, your device will shut down for the update to begin installing. It will take a while for the update to install. Users are advised to be patient and shouldn’t try to manually switch off or switch on the smartphone during this time.

Once the update is installed, your smartphone will automatically boot up. Use your passcode to verify your identity, after which you can continue using your iPhone.

Your Apple smartphone should now be running the latest software version (16.3.1). To check, you can go to Settings > General > Software Update. While you’re at it, you can also enable Automatic Updates to omit the need for manual intervention when the next iOS update becomes available.

Apple’s iOS 16 and its follow-up updates are available for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the newer iPhone X, 11, 12, 13, 14, and SE (2,3) series. While it isn't mandatory, it is certainly recommended to use the latest version of iOS for the best experience on an Apple smartphone.

