5 cool things you can do on iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island

Dynamic Island is a feature introduced with the latest generation of iPhones and its two premium variants, the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. It replaced the notch, which could only be used to capture images from the front camera.

Dynamic Island can display specific information and perform various functions with just a few taps. That said, the feature has to be compatible with the applications needed to accomplish those results. A range of cool things can be done with the help of this latest innovation, and this article lists five of them.

Dynamic Island is more than just a cool-looking feature

1) Transfer and receive files with AirDrop

AirDrop transfer progress (Image via YouTube/@PaulBradfordTech)

Dynamic Island features more than just a tool that offers a notification whenever the user receives an AirDrop. When a transfer is initiated or accepted from the device, the bar expands, and a circular progress indicator appears to specifically keep the user up to date about the progression.

Once the transfer is complete, a checkmark appears on the bar. Before the introduction of the feature, users didn't have any idea about the progression of file transfers on their iPhone.

2) Maps

Distance to the next turn (Image via YouTube/@PaulBradfordTech)

When navigating a destination using Apple Maps, it can be a hassle to continuously switch between different apps. Fortunately, Dynamic Island is here to help! The feature can expand itself to keep track of the next turn and distance from it.

Moreover, it can be made even bigger, letting users view more information, such as road names, route numbers, and other relevant data. This additional information can help make navigation easier and more reliable. Dynamic Island can also be used to end GPS tracking without the requirement to launch Apple Maps. This saves time and effort as well as the phone's battery life.

3) Manage calls

Managing calls (Image via Twitter/@vvaiibhav)

Dynamic Island can be used to efficiently manage phone calls. Expanding at the screen's top, it displays the duration and voice activity of the ongoing call. This makes the feature fairly decent for multitasking.

The bar can be expanded by long pressing on it. It can be used to gain access to various options such as speaker, mute, FaceTime, screen streaming, and more.

4) AirPods connection

AirPods status (Image via Twitter/@vvaiibhav)

Dynamic Island has a unique notification system that can provide visual information associated with AirPods connected to the iPhone. The notification appears as soon as the connection between the phone and the pods is established, displaying an image of the accessories at the top, along with their charge.

This feature is especially useful for those who have multiple devices or several pairs of AirPods, as it is easier to identify them. The feature showing the charge helps avoid any unexpected interruptions due to low battery life. For users relying on their AirPods for work and leisure, this feature makes it easier to stay connected to them and keep an eye on their status.

5) Live sports score

Live score of a match (Image via Apple)

The coolest feature of Dynamic Island is its ability to show live match details and scores. With just a few simple steps, users can open Apple TV and follow a game of their choice, as well as get all the latest updates.

This feature has made Dynamic Island one of the most popular ways to keep track of professional sports matches and other live events. They can hold the bar to get more information about the match, such as the time remaining and live commentary. This feature is currently only available in iOS 16.1 or later and only works with a few sports and leagues.

