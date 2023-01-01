Apple TV+: 4 new releases in January 2023

What a year it has been for Apple TV+. 2022 saw some of the most celebrated, most-watched shows from Apple TV+ taking the streaming platform to the peak of the newly budding OTT fandom.

The streaming giant will continue this haul into the new year with many shows and films that could once again become a staple in the year's watchlist.

Apple TV+ is one of the sites which has a myriad of content that can be hard to shuffle through. In a bid to make things a little simpler, we have compiled a list of four of our favorites from Apple TV+'s January catalog below.

Four best TV shows coming to Apple TV+ (January 2023)

1) Shrinking - January 27, 2022

While this release is still almost a month away, Shrinking has long been a source of discussion among TV fans. Starring some big names like Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, the series follows the comical story of a therapist who decides to tell the unabashed truth to his clients.

The series additionally stars Jessica Williams as Gaby, Christa Miller as Liz, Michael Urie as Brian, Luke Tennie as Sean, and Lukita Maxwell as Alice.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"A grieving therapist starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Jimmy has lost his wife and wants to try a new approach to his loss, but it is unclear how this will help others."

2) Truth Be Told- January 10, 2022

Another highly anticipated Apple TV+ original, this Nichelle Tramble Spellman show will follow a true-crime podcaster who uncovers new evidence in a case that suggests a murder trial ended with a wrong verdict.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The murder case that propelled a true-crime podcaster to nationwide fame comes back to haunt her when new evidence arises that suggests her original suspect may have been wrongfully convicted."

Cast members include Kate Hudson, Haneefah Wood, and Octavia Spencer.

3) Servant season 4 - January 13, 2022

Tony Basgallop's Servant has been one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+ for quite some time. Starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, and Nell Tiger Free, the series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A Philadelphia couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home."

This will also be the final installment of Servant.

4) Super League: The War for Football - January 13, 2023

Created by Jeff Zimbalist, this series documenting the high-stakes competitiveness of European football will have a lot of takers after an entertaining 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The synopsis for the four-part series reads:

"Plans for a breakaway league emerge, triggering a high-stakes battle, as the past, present and future of European soccer collide and leave the game's most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport."

Let us know which series you would like to watch the most in the comment section below. Stay tuned for updates.

Poll : 0 votes