Apple TV+'s new sci-fi anthology show, titled Circuit Breakers, is expected to hit the platform on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series is set in a futuristic world where children experience a number of inexplicable events.

The show features Callan Farris, Nathaniel Buescher, Veda Cienfuegos, and Cole Keriazakos, among many others, in crucial supporting roles. The series is helmed by Melody Fox. Read on to learn more details about the show's plot, trailer, and more.

Circuit Breakers on Apple TV+: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Apple TV dropped the official trailer on October 28, 2022, offering a peek into the show's fascinating futuristic world. The trailer sets the tone brilliantly as it describes the crux of the show:

''Newton, 10 years in the future. Experience seven unique stories. What if you have the power to change your reality? Not every wish should come true.''

The trailer briefly depicts a number of bizarre events in a world dominated by technology as the curiosity of a few children leads to absolute chaos. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''"Circuit Breakers" is a half-hour anthology series about middle-schoolers in the near future that uses science fiction as a backdrop to tell universal stories about growing up.''

The description further reads,

''Each installment of “Circuit Breakers” features a sci-fi twist on kid relatable stories, with the intent of kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a thrilling sci-fi series full of fascinating stories with great philosophical depth. Each story is expected to share thematic similarities but will feature different characters in different settings dealing with a number of challenges.

Fans of Apple TV's acclaimed sci-fi series like Severance and Foundation will certainly enjoy this one.

A quick look at Circuit Breakers' cast and crew

The series features a number of talented child actors in key roles. Callan Farris has featured prominently in the trailer and looks in terrific form. Farris has previously starred in Grimcutty, Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, and Remind Me, to name a few.

Callan has also appeared in an episode of the popular medical drama series Grey's Anatomy as Rafi Elshami. Based on the trailer for Circuit Breakers, viewers can expect the young Callan to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from Callan Farris, the show stars Nathaniel Buescher in another pivotal role. Buescher has appeared in Chicago Med, 100 Days to Live, and Miriam is Going to Mars. Other cast members include Cole Keriazakos, Maz Jobrani, Gavin MacIver-Wright, Maya McNair, Khiyla Aynne, and many more.

Matt Hastings, who has helmed three episodes of the show, serves as an executive producer. Series creator Melody Fox's credits include Ascension, R.L. Stine's the Haunting Hour, and Reign.

You can watch the upcoming sci-fi series, Circuit Breakers, on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 11, 2022.

