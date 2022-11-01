Severance season 2 new cast: Who are the actors joining Apple TV+'s sci-fi series?

The second season of Apple TV+'s acclaimed sci-fi show, Severance, has reportedly begun production, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The show has added a number of actors for the upcoming sophomore season, including Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever.

Details about the newcomers' roles haven't been revealed yet. The series premiered in February earlier this year and received high praise from critics for its nuanced writing, thematic depth, and performance by the cast.

1) Bob Balaban

Actor Bob Balaban is one of the latest additions to the cast of Severance. Balaban is best known for his performances in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, Moonrise Kingdom, and Isle of Dogs. Besides that, Balaban has starred in several acclaimed movies and shows over the years, including The Good Wife, Condor, and many more.

2) Robby Benson

Robby Benson is best known for his role in the hit 70s films, One on One and Ice Castles. The actor-director was also seen in several TV shows, including For Jenny With Love, A Feeling of Home, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and many more. He also voiced the character of the Beast in Disney's iconic 1991 film, Beauty and the Beast.

3) Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie is a popular English actress widely known among TV audiences as Brienne of Tarth in HBO's iconic Game of Thrones. She's also played the role of Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Her other acting credits include Welcome to Marwen, The Darkest Minds, Our Friend, Top of the Lake, and many more.

4) Alia Shawkat

Actress Alia Shawkat is among the new faces joining the second season of Apple TV+'s Severance. Shawkat is widely known among sitcom lovers as Maeby Fünke from Arrested Development. Over the years, she's appeared in many TV shows in supporting roles like The Final Girls and Search Party. Some of her most well-known film roles are Being the Ricardos, Animals, and Duck Butter, to name a few.

More about the cast and staff of Severance season 2

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming season will also feature Stefano Carannante, Merritt Wever, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble. Darri Ólafsson's credits include The Tourist and NOS4A2, while John Noble is best known for his appearances in Fringe, The Boys, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, to name a few.

Merritt Wever, best known for her performance in Nurse Jackie and Netflix's Godless, will also be seen in Severance's second season.

Series regulars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock will be returning to the show for the new season.

Severance is helmed by Dan Erickson. There has yet to be word on the official release date for the upcoming season, but fans can expect the new season to drop by late 2023.

