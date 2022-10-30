Apple TV's Circuit Breakers is the latest addition to the streaming platform's ever-growing science-fiction catalog, which also includes hits such as For All Mankind and Severance. Aimed at a younger audience, the show deals with how technology impacts school and home life - the possibilities and the hazards.

In one of the episodes, Maz Jobrani and Cole Keriazakos, who play a principal and a teacher respectively, accidentally swap bodies, triggering a sequence of interesting events. We spoke to the stars of Apple TV's Circuit Breakers and asked them what they would do if such a thing were to happen in real life. Read on for the SK POP exclusive interview.

Maz Jobrani, star of Apple TV's Circuit Breakers, dreams of a life free from injuries

First up, we asked Cole Keriazakos what he would do if he were an adult for a day. The response was quite delightful.

"If I could be an adult for a day, I would make some weird rules. And if it was a principal specifically, I would just add a weird rule to school. Like for lunch on Wednesdays, we would have mac and chocolate. Something really weird."

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus



10 years in the future.

7 unique stories.



Adventure and innovation collide in a series of science fiction tales for the whole family.



apple.co/CircuitBreakers Official Trailer - Circuit Breakers10 years in the future.7 unique stories.Adventure and innovation collide in a series of science fiction tales for the whole family. #CircuitBreakers premieres November 11 on Apple TV+ Official Trailer - Circuit Breakers10 years in the future.7 unique stories.Adventure and innovation collide in a series of science fiction tales for the whole family. #CircuitBreakers premieres November 11 on Apple TV+apple.co/CircuitBreakers https://t.co/tEGIgIGOME

Maz Jobrani interrupted at that point and reiterated that the combination was indeed weird. However, the duo from Apple TV's Circuit Breakers did agree in unison that Nutella tastes good with everything.

Jobrani then answered what he would do if he could be a kid for a day:

"As a grown person now who has injuries that don’t seem to want to heal, if I were a child, I would just go out on the soccer field and I would play for five hours straight and I would have zero injuries. And I would heal the next day if I did get injured. But I would have no injuries because I am a child."

SK POP @SKPopCulture Apple TV's Circuit Breakers - Andrew Orenstein & Melody Fox discuss the power of science fiction (Exclusive) dlvr.it/SbvvQv Apple TV's Circuit Breakers - Andrew Orenstein & Melody Fox discuss the power of science fiction (Exclusive) dlvr.it/SbvvQv

The cast of Apple TV's Circuit Breakers also spoke about the popularity of science fiction in today's streaming content. According to Keriazakos:

"I think it’s because a lot of people, as technology advances, they are scared that technology is getting to be to the point that it is and there are a lot of other shows that highlight that. Other anthology shows like Black Mirror and things like that, they do highlight that."

But how does Apple TV's Circuit Breakers differ from the norm? Keriazakos had the perfect answer:

"But what our show shows is that, just because technology is advancing, doesn’t mean that it has to impede us so much. This middle school [that] these kids are going to incorporates a lot of this technology and is very high functioning and works very well. So, I feel like it shows that we can embrace this technology because we’re trying to help the world."

Jobrani added that he didn't think the popularity of science fiction was a recent phenomenon at all. He cited classics from Orwell and Huxley as examples to illustrate his point.

"But also, listen, it’s always been the case, from books like 1984 to Brave New World, to shows like The Twilight Zone. I think technology has always been something that we’ve dealt with. And it’s amazing how often we’ve gotten it wrong with what things will look like."

He continued:

"Like if you look at Danger Will Robinson, remember the robot? And now, you look at the robots of today, they’re almost scary looking. Almost human looking. Ugh. So, I think sci fi has always and always will be interesting. And this is another observation delving into that exploration."

Apple TV's Circuit Breakers premieres on November 11, 2022. If science fiction is your jam, this is what you've been looking for!

Poll : 0 votes