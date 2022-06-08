Apple TV + For All Mankind Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and more details explored

For All Mankind, the highly captivating and quite fascinating sci-fi drama series has finally returned with its much-awaited season 3. Season 3 of the sci-fi series is set to arrive on the 10th of June (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Apple TV +.

Since the news about the show's renewal for its third season was dropped, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what will happen in season 3 as season 2 ends on a highly thrilling note.

Reportedly, season 3 of For All Mankind is situated in the middle of the 1990s and puts its primary focus on the fierce competition between the Soviet Union and the United States to complete the highly intriguing mission to Mars.

Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert have served as the creators of the show. Season 3 is all set to star Joel Kinnaman as Edward Baldwin, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa, and other notable actors.

Let's dig deep to find out about For All Mankind Season 3, ahead of its premiere on Apple TV +.

Know all about For All Mankind Season 3 before it debuts on Apple TV +

Season 3 of the highly absorbing and compelling sci-fi drama series will be released on the 10th of June (Friday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service platform Apple TV +. Season 3 of the series will reportedly have 10 episodes, just like season 1 and season 2. Each episode will be approximately 48-76 minutes long.

The official synopsis of For All Mankind Season 3, released by Apple TV +, along with its official trailer, says:

"Over two decades after the Moon landing, there's a new battle to face— Mars. For All Mankind Season 3 premieres June 10 on Apple TV+"

The synopsis further writes:

"The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars."

By the looks of the synopsis for season 3, the show will take viewers on a thrilling ride full of adventures as it delves deep into a brand new decade of the early ’90s.

How's the trailer for Season 3 is looking?

The Apple TV + dropped the trailer for Season 3 on the 16th of May, 2022. Since the launch of the trailer, fans of the show have been buzzing with excitement to witness how season 3 of the highly arresting sci-fi drama series will perform.

By the looks of the trailer, it is pretty evident that the show will entail a gripping journey to Mars, as the characters will strive to explore the unknown. The three-way competition invokes much conflict as a lot is at stake.

Who are the cast members of the show's Season 3?

Season 3 of the series will see Joel Kinnaman returning as one of the most significant characters in the show, NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin, while Shantel VanSanten will be seen reprising her role as Edward Baldwin's wife Karen Baldwin.

Apart from Joel Kinnaman and Shantel VanSanten, the cast list for the show's season 3 also entails Edi Gathegi, Sonya Walger, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt and a few other promising actors.

Don't forget to watch For All Mankind Season 3, premiering this June 10th (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Apple TV +.

