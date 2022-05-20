What time will Tehran Season 2 Episode 4 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more explored

Apple TV has renewed the Israeli spy thriller Tehran for a second season, which is now streaming on Apple's viewing platform. Season 1 of the television series saw Mossad agent and hacker Tamar Rabinyan (played by Niv Sultan) failing to destroy Iran's nuclear reactor and a new ally arriving to help her try and get things right again.

With classic elements of a spy thriller like double-crossings and secret operative reveals, Apple's thriller is designed to constantly keep audiences on their toes. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, building more suspense for Season 2.

All about Tehran Season 2 Episode 4

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus apple.co/Tehran "Milad wants them to have their normal life in Vancouver, and he imagined them having a family...and I think that Tamar wants to want it, but I’m not sure she can have that kind of life." -Niv Sultan on the complicated relationships of a spy in #TehranTV "Milad wants them to have their normal life in Vancouver, and he imagined them having a family...and I think that Tamar wants to want it, but I’m not sure she can have that kind of life." -Niv Sultan on the complicated relationships of a spy in #TehranTV apple.co/Tehran https://t.co/MWVmK2gKIz

The second season picked up right where Season 1 ended. Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrated Tehran under an alias to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor, is still processing the shock that Yael was working against her. Now that Yael has been taken out, a new ally, Marjan Montazeri, who came to save her after the events of Season 1, is here to assist her.

Recap of Season 2 Episode 3 and what to expect for Episode 4

Episode 3 saw Tamar trying to get into Vahid’s good books while Marjan tried to gain Nahid’s trust. Although Faraz remains suspicious of her for most of the episode, in the end, we see him succumb and allow her to continue therapy.

In the fourth episode, we are likely to see Milad struggling with committing murder and Faraz coming closer to catching Milad, who once again manages to escape. Marjan, on the other hand, becomes a therapist for Nahid, as seen in the previous episode, and she catches Faraz breaking into her clinic. She has also made up her mind to continue seeing Nahid. Meanwhile, Tamar and Milad have a really close shave with the police.

How to watch the fourth episode?

Season 2 premiered globally on Apple TV+, with its first two episodes released on Friday, May 6, 2022. Following the premiere, new episodes were dropped weekly.

Till now, three of the eight episodes have aired, and another one is coming up this Friday, May 20, 2022. Titled The Rich Kids, the episode will drop on the Apple TV platform. To watch the series, viewers will have to be subscribed to the Apple TV viewing platform. Apple provides a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, after which the subscription will cost $4.99 per month.

Who features in Season 2 of Tehran?

Two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close has joined the original cast consisting of Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi, and Shila Ommi for the second season.

Created by Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn and directed by Daniel Syrkin, Tehran is now streaming on Apple TV with its second season. Catch the exciting spy-thriller now.

Edited by R. Elahi