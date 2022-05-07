Tehran Season 2 cast list: Glenn Close, Shaun Toub and others star in Apple TV+ espionage thriller

Tehran, Apple TV+'s Israeli spy thriller drama, was officially renewed for its second season on January 26, 2021, a few days after the first season's premiere episode aired.

The drama series opened to positive feedback from audiences all over the world. It is one of Apple TV+'s most popular originals.

The show follows an international conflict involving two countries: Israel and Iran. It delves into the world of espionage while focusing on the conflict between the Iranians and the Israelis.

Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent, infiltrates Tehran under a false identity in the hopes of destroying Iran's nuclear reactor.

The show's official synopsis read:

"Tehran’ Season 2 follows Tamar (Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. But, when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy."

Meet the cast members

1) Glenn Close

Glenn Close is one of the biggest names we'll see in the show's second season. Close has received multiple Academy Award nominations and will be a series regular in the upcoming season. According to Apple, she will play a British woman named Marjan Montazeri.

She previously appeared as a season-long series regular on FX's The Shield. The role earned her an Emmy nomination. This led to her own series, FX's Damages, which earned her two Emmy Awards.

Tehran will be her third series regular role.

2) Shaun Toub

In Season 2, Shaun Toub will reprise his role as the tenacious and cunning IRGC agent Faraz Kamali, who relentlessly pursues Tamar in a thrilling cat-and-mouse game.

Toub has already starred in a number of high-profile films. He played Professor Yinsen in the Iron Man franchise and Persian shop owner Farhad in the Oscar-winning film Crash (2004).

3) Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi, who gained prominence for her role in Sacred Games, will be joining the cast alongside Glenn Close. The Iranian-born actress expressed her excitement by saying:

"I have been a fan of 'Tehran S1' myself. And now, having an opportunity to work on the show's sequel is a surreal feeling. I am really looking forward to its release. I hope the audience enjoys watching my performance and showers the season with the same love they did the last time."

Apart from this, Elnaaz is working on a thriller called Sangeen, in which she will star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, the show will also star the following actors:

Niv Sultan (Tamar Rabinyal)

Menashe Noy (Meir Gorev)

Navid Negahban (Masoud Tabrizi)

Qais Khan (Mohammed Balochi)

Dan Mor (Eran)

Shila Ommi (Naahid)

Moe Bar-El (Karim)

When is Tehran Season 2 set to premiere?

The second season of the show is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 6, 2022. It will kick off with two back-to-back episodes followed by new weekly installments every Friday until June 17.

The season will have a total of eight episodes.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh