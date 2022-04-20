Marvel's Iron Man joins forces with Fortnite's The Foundation in latest comic issue

The collaboration between Fortnite and Marvel is a love saga that began in 2019 and is still going strong with seasonal collaborations from in-game cosmetics to exciting elements added to the game.

The collab first took place with the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity war and then into a fully dedicated Chapter 2 Season 4, which focused on Marvel heroes fighting Galactus and saving the Zero Point.

Ever since the beginning, various characters from the multiverse have been greedy for the power the Zero Point holds. The core energy source of the Fortnite universe contains the loop and creates the storm on the island. Over several seasons, these characters have waged war with the side protecting the Zero Point.

In the most recent comic collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite, the Zero Point is yet again in danger. Two powerful heroes from each world have come together to end the war once and for all.

Iron Man and The Foundation join forces in the latest issue of Fortnite Zero War

The Zero War comic book series will focus on Marvel heroes teaming up with Fortnite characters to hunt down the Zero Shard, a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point cast into the Marvel universe.

The shard itself will be the deciding factor in the war between those who aim to protect it and those who want to exploit it.

In Issue #2, Iron Man teams up with The Foundation from The Seven to continue the hunt for the Zero Shard. Meanwhile, The Foundation and his team are protecting the flipped island from the Imagined Order on the island. His expertise in Zero Point and its mysteries might help Iron Man and other Marvel heroes.

The synopsis of the comic reads as follows:

"Arriving in July, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 will continue the hunt for the Zero Shard. Spider-Man and his allies are led to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation."

The Zero War comic series is written by long-time Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and featured art by Sergio Davila. Comic book owners will earn free rewards that they can redeem in Fortnite. Here's a list of what every issue will reward the fans with:

ZERO WAR #1 – Outfit

ZERO WAR #2 – Wrap

ZERO WAR #3 – Pickaxe

ZERO WAR #4 – Spray

ZERO WAR #5 – Loading Screen

Plus, any fan who redeems all five codes will receive a bonus Outfit!

The release date for the first issue has been officially announced as of June 8, 2022. The rest hasn't been announced yet. However, several leaks across the internet hint that each issue will be released a month after the previous one.

