Every Marvel collab skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Prowler, Dr Strange, and more revealed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's trailer is out and it reveals a lot about what is going to come in the game. As expected, the trailer confirms that players are going to see an all-out war between the IO and the Seven.

The Imagined Order is led by Dr. Slone, who can be seen in the trailer. She returns to the lore after a season's dissapearence since Chapter 3 reached the 'flipside.'

The Seven, led by the Foundation, can also be spotted in the trailer. However, fans of the game will be more interested in the other characters that popped up in the Chapter 3 Season 2 trailer.

Dr. Strange, Marvel's mystic superhero, has been confirmed as one of the leading members of the fight. He was also joined by Prowler, a famous anti-hero of the Marvel Comics franchise.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's 'Endgame' trailer provides a first look at the upcoming Prowler skin

The new trailer has confirmed that Prowler is coming to the game and will be one of the many Marvel characters to grace the island. For those unaware, Prowler has been one of the regular villains of Spider-Man in Marvel comics.

However, in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Prowler changed sides and indirectly tried to help Miles Morales aka Spider-Man. There are many shades to this character and it will be interesting to see how he plays out in Fortnite lore.

In the trailer, Prowler is spotted beside Dr. Slone, which confirms he will be fighting alongside the Imagined Order. Dr. Strange, on the other hand, is seen entering the battlefield through a dimension wrap from the opposite side. The entire scene is bound to bring back memories from the last major fight in Avengers: Endgame when Marvel's heroes stood tall against Thanos.

Epic Games is definitely milking the best of Marvel to join forces in the game and fans of the franchise will definitely appreciate it. With downtime still ongoing, players can expect a lot more intel when the update is finally up and loopers can return to the game in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan