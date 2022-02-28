Fortnite x Marvel Comics shares first look at potential 'The Sisters' skin 

Fortnite is teaming up with Marvel once again. A brand that probably has more skins than any other is coming back. Marvel Universe's canon tie-in comics were released to explain what was going on when Chapter 2 Season 2 was released.

Players can now look forward to Marvel's second comic collaboration with Epic Games as they've officially announced their Zero War comic run. In this, characters from both worlds will unite to find a Zero Shard that landed in Marvel.

The cover that was released shows several characters, but one of them could contain a potential look at an upcoming Fortnite character: one of "The Sisters".

A look at one of The Sisters is revealed in a Fortnite x Marvel comic

The cover shows Wolverine, Spider-Man, Shuri, and two Fortnite characters. One of them appears to be one of the sisters who is rumored to be a part of The Seven.

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel marvel.com/articles/comic… The Marvel Universe collides with the Island in another crossover! @FortniteGame and Marvel heroes hunt down the Zero Shard in a new five-part comic mini-series launching this June! #MarvelComics The Marvel Universe collides with the Island in another crossover! @FortniteGame and Marvel heroes hunt down the Zero Shard in a new five-part comic mini-series launching this June! #MarvelComics marvel.com/articles/comic…

All members of The Seven have been leaked, but the players haven't yet received a look at many of them. Now, there's good reason to believe at least one of The Sisters looks like the red-haired girl on the comic cover.

Previous speculation saw the Sisters look like this in concept art (Image via Sportskeeda)

It could be anyone, but many players agree that the most likely answer is one of The Sisters. Some have even gone so far as to say it's confirmed, though Epic Games has not said the same.

ＢＥＮＪＩ ₙₒᵥₐ / Whampire Patrol @AllNewBenji

Also Shuri skin coming

NGL I hope this mean Zero War is also next season and it is a Marvel season THE SISTER IS GONNA BE INTRODUCE IN A COMIC?!? greatAlso Shuri skin comingNGL I hope this mean Zero War is also next season and it is a Marvel season THE SISTER IS GONNA BE INTRODUCE IN A COMIC?!? great Also Shuri skin coming 😌NGL I hope this mean Zero War is also next season and it is a Marvel season https://t.co/EesGsyg6H6

It does seem rather likely, but until something official is stated by Epic Games or Marvel, it's purely speculative.

Snipex @FNBRSnipex Here's a better look at one of the Sisters and Upcoming "Shuri" Outfit! #Fortnite Here's a better look at one of the Sisters and Upcoming "Shuri" Outfit! #Fortnite https://t.co/z1bmV9E88D

Players will ultimately have to wait and see what The Sisters officially look like, and they will have to wait to find out who that character on the cover of the comic is. Gamers have wondered what she might look like since all the members were leaked.

Fortunately, they will not have to wait to know the plot of the comics. According to iFireMonkey, this is how the Marvel comics collaborative story will go:

"It follows the inhabitants of the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide- a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel universe."

It continues:

"Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it and avert catastrophe?"

The comics will reportedly be released in June and will have codes for in-game cosmetics.

