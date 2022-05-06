What time will Tehran Season 2 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Tehran, directed by Daniel Syrkin and written by Zonder and Omri Shenhar, revolves around a Mossad operative with Iranian ancestry who arrives in Tehran on a delicate and deadly mission. This sets off a cascade of events that puts everyone's life in peril.

Season 1 of the show premiered to great reviews, with critics praising the drama for its deftly scripted twists that culminate in a geopolitical thriller that maintains a deft balance between one's emotions and responsibilities. Fans of the show will be happy to know that second season is just around the corner.

When is Season 2 set to premiere?

Shortly after the premiere of the first season, the show was officially renewed for a second season on January 26, 2021. Apple TV+ also released a trailer for Tehran Season 2 on April 13, 2022. According to Julien Leroux, the show's executive producer from Paper Entertainment, production work for the second season began in December 2020.

Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 6 at 3 a.m. ET, with the first two episodes arriving on the streaming platform together. Next week onwards, we will get a new episode every Friday. We do not have the exact date on which the eight-episode season will end.

What to expect from Season 2 of Tehran?

The show follows Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad agent who is sent on a dangerous undercover mission. At the end of Season 1, it was revealed that one of the Mossad agents, Yael, had been acting as a snitch the entire time. Tamar attempted to notify headquarters, but it was too late and Iran shot down Israeli warplanes.

Season 2 has a lot of questions to answer. Fans will expect to come out of with many answers but also more questions. We still don't know if Faraz Kamali (Shaun Toub) is alive or dead. He was bleeding to death the last time we saw him. What will happen to him and his wife Nihad, who is still in Mossad's clutches? Milad and Tamar, meanwhile, were seen riding off into a rather bleak sunset. Viewers are curious to know if they will get the happy ending they deserve, or if things will become even more dire with Iran shooting down the Israeli jets.

Don't forget to watch Tehran Season 2 on Apple TV+ on May 6 at 3 a.m. ET if you have missed the Israeli spy thriller.

