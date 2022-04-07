The Hardy Boys Season 2 review: Is the new season worth it?

The Hardy Boys just released its second season after a compelling first one on April 6, 2022. The ten-episode long season is shorter than the previous one by three episodes but is a darker, deeper, and more captivating sequel to the original first season.

Beginning with a rather simple premise of a missing classmate, the show soon turned dark with undertones of supernatural elements and themes of horror paired with a fast-paced plot and a brilliant twist at the end. The entire season was well-paced and brilliantly made.

Read on for a detailed review of The Hardy Boys Season 2.

The Hardy Boys Season 2 review: Gets better and better

One of the best things about this season of The Hardy Boys is that it picks up the pace and never really drops it throughout the ten episodes. The initial mystery is rather simple, with one of Joe (Alexandar Elliot) and Frank (Rohan Campbell) Hardy's schoolmates missing.

From the end of the first episode, supernatural themes slowly creep in and make it an even more exciting watch. The mysteries keep on piling up for a while as the show opts to continue the main plot throughout the episodes without deviating to smaller subplots like it did in the first season.

This makes the season a more continuous watch and ideal fodder for binge-watchers. There are certain mysteries resolved along the way, but the motives and the crises are not very clear till the ninth episode. This ambiguity is an essential part of the show. In an almost Stranger Things-like manner, the supernatural occurrences are soon explained with a more rational intake, without losing ties to a world of fantasies.

The final episode is the most important part, making this season a notch above most shows of its kind. The multiple twists culminate in the finale to deliver one of the most satisfying and exciting finishes of any show in recent times. It also sets up beautifully for the third season with plenty left to hang.

Technical aspects of The Hardy Boys Season 2

The show's Season 2 was one of the most visually pleasing detective displays in quite some time. Its brilliant colors and vibrant camera work make everything stand out, especially the scenes in the forest. There are several near surreal sequences that simply look and feel brilliant. This is aided by a well-planned sound design that manages to hold the viewer's attention very well.

The script is an adaptation dream, with brilliant pacing, great dialogue writing, and overall excellent penmanship. Each episode feels crisp and concise. This is helped by some great performances, especially from Campbell, who brought Frank's struggles to life.

All in all, this is one of the best things to catch on a streaming platform right now. It would be difficult to find a show more compelling than this. It is absolutely worth your time and mental space. The latest season of The Hardy Boys is now streaming on Hulu.

