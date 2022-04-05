When will The Hardy Boys Season 2 air on Hulu? Release date, trailer and more about the thriller series

Season 2 of Hulu's The Hardy Boys, a dark and gritty recreation of Franklin W. Dixon's legendary book series of the same name, is set to drop on April 6. Hulu also previously released the official trailer on YouTube on March 23, revealing both old and new mysteries to fans.

The series blends elements of both Riverdale's eerie mysteries and cults and Stranger Things' 80s theme into a modern remake, starring Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot as Frank and Joe Hardy, respectively.

The Hardy Boys uses mystical elements to entice viewers, and so far, the Emmy-nominated series has been a complete success.

Release date, trailer and more about Season 2 of Hulu's thriller series The Hardy Boys

Season 2 of The Hardy Boys is all prepped to premiere on Hulu on April 6. Frank and Joe Hardy are back with the gang for the second season.

The upcoming season is expected to have a lot of continuity from the previous season, as well as aspects from the original novel series. It will try to satisfy both longstanding fans and newcomers who may have just discovered the thriller series for the first time.

The trailer shows Season 2 kicking off with the mysterious disappearance of Joe's classmate Dennis in the woods. Circumstances lead him and Frank to go on a dramatic expedition to discover the truth and at the same time, find the missing teenager.

The two soon discover that it all comes back to The Eye, the mysterious ancient object from season 1. That's when they realize that it is so much more than Dennis' disappearance.

To fans' delight, the majority of the main cast members will be returning for the second season, the events of which will transpire six months after the first. Frank and Joe are played by Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot, who not only take them into a different dimension of suspense, but also further their growth as individuals.

Joe decides to pursue his first love while Frank remains immersed in his romance with Callie (Keana Lyn). Somehow, the subplots and twists never overshadow the mysteries and dramatic tension, placing the series in accordance with the book's intended demographic.

The show maintains a good mix between tenderly preserving past experiences and branching out into new terrain to make the brothers relatable to a younger audience. The series is not only entertaining, but also helps maintain the brothers' personas as authentic and everlasting.

The Hardy Boys returns to Hulu for a second season on April 6.

