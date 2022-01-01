Rupert Grint net worth: Harry Potter star's fortune explored as he opens up on fatherhood

Ahead of his appearance on HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, Rupert Grint disclosed his experience with fatherhood. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on December 30, Grunt spoke about his personal life and Wednesday, his daughter.

Rupert Grint said,

"[Fatherhood], it's definitely changed my perspective. Since becoming a dad, kind of midway through, just to really have a better sense of what that can do to a family, that kind of level of loss is unimaginable. And yeah, I mean, it's quite hard for me to kind of really completely face that directly. I just find it just incredible."

The 33-year-old actor welcomed Wednesday last year in early May with his partner, actress Georgia Groome. While speaking about fatherhood with ET, Grint added,

"It's great. I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing. It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

How much is Rupert Grint worth?

As per multiple publications, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is worth $50 million. The actor earned most of his fortune for portraying the iconic Ron Weasley in the eight Harry Potter movies. According to Just Jared, Rupert received a hefty paycheck of around $30 million for the final two installments of the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

While his salary in other movies of the series is not currently known, it has been rumored that Grint received $3-4 million for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. It has been speculated that in the first couple of movies of the series, the Essex native earned $1-2 million each.

Compared to his co-stars, Rupert Grint only worked on a few projects after the Harry Potter series ended in 2011. The actor has since worked on Ed Sheeran's music video of Lego House and a couple of television series.

In 2017, Grint appeared in Snatch and Sick Note, also serving as a producer in the former. The following year, Rupert played Inspector Crome in BBC's thriller mini-series The ABC Murders. His most extensive role since Ron Weasley was in Apple TV+'s psychological thriller Servant, where he played Julian Pearce in 20 episodes to date.

Last year, for his role in Servant, Rupert Grint received the "Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series (Drama) award" at the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards. As of 2021, Grint has been credited in 39 projects, including video games, music videos, films, and TV series.

The actor will be reuniting with his Harry Potter co-stars for HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, streaming from January 1.

