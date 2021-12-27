'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' - 3 reasons why this cannot be missed

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is finally here. Suffice to say, it is one of the most anticipated releases that was announced this year.

Ever since the end of the beloved Harry Potter franchise, fans have been looking forward to seeing their favorite characters and actors in some semblance on screen again.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a show that grants this wish. Harry Potter fans around the world have been waiting for this moment to see Hermoine, Harry, and Ron onscreen again.

3 reasons to watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

For the first time since the movie franchise came to an end in 2011, the cast is reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will air on HBO Max on New Year's Day, 1 January 2022. Here are three reasons to watch the reunion special.

1) Harry Potter is returning to the screens after 20 years since it first premiered

Harry Potter has been a fan favorite for children and adults alike all over the world. Ever since the franchise ended, fans have been asking for some sort of spin-off or reboot that would allow them to experience Hogwarts again with their favorite characters.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will allow potterheads to relive their favorite memories of the series with their beloved actors. Most importantly, they will get to see their favorites reunite on screen again.

2) It is a celebratory reunion

Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Old memories shared. New memories made.Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. Old memories shared. New memories made.Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. https://t.co/b0b6EQWoO9

The original Hogwarts wizarding trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, are reuniting to recount their two-decade adventure for fans of the franchise.

They will be joined by filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films. This is the largest reunion of the Harry Potter cast since the franchise's last film hit the big screen.

Join the cast for a retrospective celebration of the Harry Potter franchise on the anniversary of its first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago today.

3) The trailer of 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is a rush of nostalgia

The teaser for the special shows different actors receiving their invitation letters wrapped in an envelope similar to the ones sent to Hogwarts students. This immediately reminds one of the first time Harry received his Hogwarts letter and the scene is sure to fill viewers with nostalgia.

The trailer features clips from interviews with the cast members of Harry Potter, interspersed with iconic scenes from the movies. It is enough to send fans down memory lane.

Don't miss Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, dropping on HBO Max on 1 January 2022.

