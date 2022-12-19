Lionel Messi connects with Luis Suarez on FaceTime during Argentina’s FIFA World Cup victory celebrations 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi called former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez from the dressing room right after winning the FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste prevailed over France 4-2 in the penalty shootout on Sunday to win their third World Cup title.

The Uruguayan striker posted a screenshot of the call via FaceTime on his Instagram and congratulated the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

Messi managed to get his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday night in Qatar after a dramatic final against France. The Copa America winners let slip their lead twice but won in the penalty shootout.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez facetimed after the World Cup. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez facetimed after the World Cup. https://t.co/WrWZnIhXBv

Suarez took a screenshot of the FaceTime call with Messi, who had the FIFA World Cup trophy on his lap. The Argentine captain was still in the dressing room, celebrating the win with his teammates and Sergio Aguero.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have shared a special bond since the two started playing together at Barcelona. The duo have fought for each other for the Catalan side's board, that saw former president Josep Bartomeu force the sale of the Uruguayan star.

Lionel Messi wins the FIFA World Cup, 8 years since the heartbreak

Lionel Messi scored a brace in the final of the FIFA World Cup to help Argentina win the trophy after 36 years. The PSG star was given a headache by Kylian Mbappe, who managed to score a hat-trick in the final, but unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

BI_1897 @BI_1897 Peter Drury on Messi winning the World Cup! Peter Drury on Messi winning the World Cup! https://t.co/cK4HPiHOU9

Meanwhile, it was widely reported that the Argentine skipper would hang up his boots from international football after the FIFA World Cup campaign. However, Messi has no plans to retire any time soon and wants to continue playing for the nation.

Speaking at the end of the nail-biting final, Messi said:

"It's simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream for a long time, I wanted to close my career with the World Cup.

"I can't ask for more than this. What will happen after this? I was able to win the Copa America and the World Cup. But on the other hand, I love football, I enjoy being in the national team and I want to experience a few more games as a world champion."

Messi and Mbappe will now have to put their rivalry aside and get back to playing together in a few days when PSG return to action in Ligue 1.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes