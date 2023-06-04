WWDC 2023 rumor roundup: Reality Pro, Mac Studio, iOS 17, and more

We are less than 24 hours from the much-anticipated Apple WWDC 2023, scheduled to be held in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The rumor mill has been working overtime for the last few months, leaving nothing to the imagination. From Mark Gurman to Ming-Chi Kuo, leading experts have made their share of predictions. And we now know what to expect from the event.

Apple will be announcing a slew of next-generation operating systems. Additionally, some surprise predictions are likely to be announced, such as the Reality Pro AR/VR headset and 15-inch MacBook Air.

Everything expected at WWDC 2023

So much has been predicted and speculated, from expected hardware launches to the iOS 17 features. As usual, the event is hosted at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino. Fans worldwide can catch the event online.

The Apple WWDC 2023 will be broadcasted on Apple's official Youtube channel, official Apple website, and its developers' website at 10 am Pacific Time. To get familiar with all the rumors and speculations, here is a roundup of all announcements expected at the event.

1) iOS 17

iOS 17 will bring several new features to the iPhone (Image via Spop

iOS 17 was initially rumored to be an iterative update to iOS 16 with bug fixes and performance improvements. However, speculations suggest otherwise. According to official announcements and leaks, iOS 17 will be a significant update.

We know that update will come with accessibility features announced by Apple. Other expected features include a lock screen smart display, a new journaling app, and a mood tracker.

2) iPadOS 17

There are speculations that iPadOS 17 is more likely to be an iterative update. As such, there are not many leaks and speculations surrounding it. But we know the next-generation iPadOS 17 will feature a customizable lock screen like iOS 17, a new control center, and multi-user support.

3) watchOS 10

Information about watchOS 10 has also been scant; hence, only little is known about it. However, there have been reports that the next-generation watchOS 10 might bring a complete UI overhaul, including new widgets that can be accessed and controlled through the physical crown. The watchOS 10 is also expected to bring a new Home Screen design with folders.

4) MacOS 14

Apple Tech Information @AppleTechInfo21



I’m assuming that the next version will be called macOS Sonoma. We’ll know for sure when WWDC23 happens in a few days.



@Apple If I guess the name of macOS 14 correctly, my video will explode and gain a lot of viewsI’m assuming that the next version will be called macOS Sonoma. We’ll know for sure when WWDC23 happens in a few days. If I guess the name of macOS 14 correctly, my video will explode and gain a lot of viewsI’m assuming that the next version will be called macOS Sonoma. We’ll know for sure when WWDC23 happens in a few days.@Apple https://t.co/BVmfCubml3

Strangely, the rumor mill has been quiet regarding the next generation of macOS 14. It could only mean one thing, the next-generation macOS is expected to be a ho-hum update with bug fixes and performance boosts.

5) tvOS 17

Apple will release tvOS 17 for its Apple TV devices at WWDC 2023 (Image via Apple)

Like macOS 14, Chinese whispers have also been silent about tvOS 17. No major leaks or speculations are circulating about it. While Apple will showcase the next-generation tvOS at the event tomorrow, don't expect it to be a groundbreaking update.

6) Multiple new Macs

Apple might launch several new Macs at WWDC 2023 (Image via Apple)

Apple has announced that it will accept M2 Macs for trade-ins starting June 5, 2023. Since this is the same date as the WWDC event, it's safe to assume that the company will announce new Macs at the event. Speculations are rife that Apple may launch the 15-inch MacBook Air and new Mac Studio. Reports have suggested that a new iMac is also coming.

7) Reality Pro

This could probably be the biggest launch at the WWDC 2023. Touted to be a mixed reality headset, the Reality Pro is expected to feature a dual 4K HDR display with a whopping 5,000 nits peak brightness. The ski-goggle-looking headset is expected to be priced above $3,000 and will run xrOS. Apple has subtly hinted at the launch using an AR easter egg on its official WWDC 2023 webpage.

These are all the expected launches at the WWDC 2023, which will kick off on June 5, 2023. Which of these announcements are you excited about? Let us know in the comments box below.

