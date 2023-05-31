How to watch WWDC 2023 Keynote? Schedule, timing, and more

The countdown for the WWDC 2023 has officially started. Less than a week is left before Apple unleashes the next generation of operating systems for its devices and several new hardware. The company has officially announced the complete schedule and timing of the upcoming event. Any event by Apple is a grand one, and fans all over the world wait eagerly for these events. You are in the right place if you are also keen to catch all the action during the WWDC 2023.

In this article, we will dive into the details of the WWDC 2023 schedule, how to watch it, and event timings worldwide.

Apple WWDC 2023: Timing

Apple WWDC will be live-streamed globally on June 5 at 10 am PT. (Image via Apple)

The WWDC 2023 event is all set to kick off on June 5, 2023. It will be hosted at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. While Apple has announced a special in-person event for students and developers, their seats are limited. Fret not, as the event can be streamed online around the world. The live stream will kick off at 10 am Pacific Time. Below are the timings of the event around the world.

US: 10 am (PDT), 11 am (MDT), 12 noon (CDT), 1 pm (EDT), June 5 UK: 6 pm (BST), June 5 Europe: 7 pm (CEST), June 5 Canada: 2 pm (ADT), June 5 Australia: 1 am (AWST), 2.30 am (ACST), 3 am (AEST), June 6 New Zealand: 5 am (NZST), June 6 Japan: 2 am (JST), June 6 India: 10.30 pm (IST), June 5 Singapore and China: 1 am, June 6

How to watch Apple WWDC 2023

Apple has ensured that every fan who is keen to watch the event can easily do so. From YouTube to Apple TV, the event can be live-streamed worldwide, no matter what device you use. The easiest and the best way to watch the event is on the popular content streaming website YouTube. The link to the live stream is embedded below for your convenience.

Apple WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed on YouTube. (Video via Apple's official YouTube Channel)

Apple fans can also tune in to the event on the official Apple website using Safari or Chrome browsers on their Apple devices and Microsoft Edge on Windows machines. Alternatively, you can check out the event in the 'Watch now' section in the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Lastly, the WWDC 2023 event will be live-streamed on the Apple Developer app and the Developer website.

Apple WWDC 2023: Schedule

Apple has several events planned for the WWDC 2023, including software upgrades for the most popular Apple devices. Below is the list of events scheduled for the opening day.

Keynote

This is the main event that will be hosted by the CEO Tim Cook. The event will witness the preview of the new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Additionally, there are speculations that Apple might launch new MacBooks at the event. Other hardware launches expected include the much-anticipated AR/VR headset, new iMac, and Mac Pro.

Platforms State of the Union

The Platforms State of the Union event follows the Keynote and is meant for the developers. Available for streaming on the Apple Developer website and app, this event offers a better understanding of Apple's latest tools, innovations, and technologies across all Apple platforms. It helps developers create futuristic and better apps.

Design Awards

Apple Design Awards is the last event of the day. It is hosted by the company to recognize the best and most innovative hardware or software developed by third-party developers. The design awards honor the ingenuine and technical advancements in the app and game design on Apple platforms.

Apple sure has a busy week ahead, but it will leave no stone unturned to make the event grand, especially when an in-person event is lined up after ages. Will you be watching the event? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes