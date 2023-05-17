Apple VR headset rumored $3,000 price tag, expected release date, specs, and more

The Apple VR headset has been in the works for a long time now. The company is expected to release its Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR competitor at WWDC on June 5, 2023. Recent rumors have offered a clearer picture of what to expect from this device, which might upset the average Apple enthusiast. For starters, the iPhone maker is targeting an insane price tag for their upcoming VR hardware.

Reports have repeatedly hinted at one number: $3,000. This makes the headset perfect for users who spend thousands on their setups — media professionals like content creators and 3D artists.

The VR market is ubiquitous with the $500-to-$700 price range. A high-end $3,000 tag will make the Apple variant stand out. But the chief question is: Do the features carry enough weight to justify this hefty price tag?

The Apple VR headset might be nothing we have seen before

Leaked details hint at a top-tier device headed to the market in a couple of weeks. Apple might go all out with its VR headset. It is worth noting that all the following details haven't been confirmed by the company, so it is advised to take them with a grain of salt.

The brand is bundling high-end 4K micro-OLED displays with the upcoming Apple VR headset. The device is also rumored to pack 12 optical cameras for hand tracking.

Earlier leaks also pointed out that two M2-based processors might power the headset. It is highly unlikely that the upcoming wearable will bundle desktop-grade chips, but a cut-down variant of the latest Apple silicon might fit perfectly into the VR headset.

Why is the headset expected to be released on June 5?

The Apple VR headset will likely be released on June 5 at the WWDC event because this year's developer conference has already been described as a "Special Event," and it could entirely focus on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) as well as Apple's foray into these technologies.

Palmer Luckey @PalmerLuckey The Apple headset is so good. The Apple headset is so good.

The rumored device has widely been touted by insiders as one of the best VR headsets to have ever been made. "The Apple headset is so good," tweeted Palmer Luckey, one of the founding members of Oculus and among the main industry personnel who revived the virtual reality market.

Poll : 0 votes