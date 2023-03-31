Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8 in 2023, which one should you get?

The latest iteration of Apple watches, including the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8, has caused a dilemma for Apple fans in 2023. While previously only one variant was available, the latest generation of Apple watches now comes with three options: the high-end Apple Watch Ultra, the mid-range Apple Watch 8, and the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE.

Choosing the perfect one for individual needs has become a challenge for fans, as the SE variant has basic features and design catering to buyers on a tight budget. However, when it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8 comparison, both offer similar specs with a smaller price difference.

This article compares the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8, aiming to help readers determine the ideal choice for their needs.

Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8 detailed comparison: Design, specs, features, and price

Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8 specs comparison

Models Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra Dial size 45mm/41mm 49mm Water resistance 50m 100m Certification IP6X IP6X, EN13319, MIL-STD 810H Display Always-on Retina, 1000 nits Always-on Retina, 2000 nits Customizable button No Yes Swimproof Yes Yes, with recreational diving to 40m Cellular connectivity Cellular available Cellular connectivity

Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8: Design

First of all, let's discuss physical appearance. The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger 49mm dial compared to the Apple Watch Series 8's 45mm dial. It also comes with an extra customizable physical button.

The retina display in Series 8 comes with 1000 nits max brightness, while the Ultra has a brighter 2000 nits display. Overall, the Ultra variant sports a more modern and eye-catching design.

Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8: Specs and features

In the durability section, Series 8 watches only come with IP6X dust resistance and up to 50mm waterproof rating. On the other hand, the Ultra variant has IP6X dust resistance, 100mm water resistance, MIL-STD 810H and EN13319 certifications.

It also has a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor that Series 8 watches lack. The Apple Watch Ultra has an 86-decibel siren to attract attention, which is useful in case of an emergency.

Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8: Prices

Prices of the Apple Watch Ultra start from $799 and the Apple Watch Series 8 start from $399 (41mm) and $429 (45mm). Buyers also have to spend an additional $100 to get cellular connectivity in the Series 8 watches.

Final verdict

When comparing the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8, it's clear that the Ultra is targeted towards those who enjoy extreme sports and fitness. Its rigid titanium case, additional certifications, GPS L5, and longer battery life make it ideal for those who work in tough conditions. However, if you're looking for a daily driver, the Series 8 is a more reasonable choice.

For luxury brand enthusiasts, the Apple Watch Series 8 Hermes edition offers a 41mm silver stainless steel case and a Bambou Swift leather single tour band. The Alpine Loop and Ocean Bands are also exclusive to the Ultra variant.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

