Is the Apple Watch Series 8 worth considering?

Ever since its inception in 2015, the Apple Watch has been the champion of the smartwatch world.

Despite stiff competition from newer entrants like the Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it still holds a reputable image today. With the launch of the Series 8, Apple has pushed the boundaries of what a smartwatch can do, leaving its rivals trailing in its wake.

The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts an impressive array of advanced features that put it miles ahead of the competition. From its sleek design and intuitive user interface to its powerful processing capabilities and cutting-edge health-monitoring tools, the Series 8 is an outstanding piece of smartwatch technology.

Details about Apple Watch Series 8: Price, features, and more explored

The Apple Watch Series 8 is now the go-to choice for those seeking a mid-priced smartwatch from the tech giant. Positioned above the Apple Watch SE and below the new Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 8 is the perfect blend of affordability and cutting-edge technology.

Starting at $399 for the 41mm model with an aluminum case, the Apple Watch Series 8 shares a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Series 7. However, Apple has taken things up a notch by offering one of the most advanced-looking screens on smartwatches. The Series 8 boasts much smaller screen borders than any of its rivals in the market, further enhancing its sleek and stylish design.

The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts an impressive display screen that's 20% larger than its predecessor, the Series 7. This larger screen size is specially optimized to take full advantage of features like the Always-On Display, the new watchOS 9 faces, and a QWERTY keyboard for seamless messaging.

The Always-On Display feature ensures that key information like time, notifications, and other important updates are always visible without having to lift your wrist. Meanwhile, the new watchOS 9 faces offer a range of customizable options that can be tailored to suit your style and preferences.

With this larger and more vibrant screen, users will be able to enjoy a more engaging experience while navigating through their watch's features.

New features on the Series 8 make it stand out from its competitors

When it comes to smartwatches, Apple has always been ahead of the curve. The company recognized early on that tracking health metrics is a critical function that a smartwatch should perform.

While the Series 8 Watch does the usual range of functions you'd expect from a fitness aide, like counting your steps and calculating calories burned, it goes beyond with its health-tracking capabilities.

For instance, the device has a heart-rate sensor that can monitor you throughout the day. It will alert you if it detects a sudden spike or drop, enabling you to take action quickly.

Moreover, the temperature sensor is a thoughtful addition, which can help you monitor your body's thermals more accurately. Additionally, the Series 8's improved gyroscope powers the incident-detection feature, which can sense high-G motion and help you in case of an emergency.

Verdict

Overall, the Series 8 Watch is a great combo of affordability and performance, offering the best features you can get on a smartwatch for just $399. If you already have a Series 7, it may not be a wise decision to upgrade.

However, if you're looking to buy a new smartwatch, the Series 8 is a must-have for anyone who takes their health and fitness seriously. Its advanced sensors and features make it one of the most reliable and accurate fitness trackers on the market, giving you peace of mind as you go about your daily routine.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

