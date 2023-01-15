Which Apple Watch (SE, Series 8, Ultra) is best for your iPhone? Prices, features, and more compared

Are you considering buying an Apple Watch and are unsure of which one would be the best to complement your iPhone? With many amazing options available on the market such as the SE, Series 8, and Ultra, it can be challenging to select the right one for your iPhone.

We'll simplify the process for you by discussing prices, features, compatibility, and more comparisons. This article aims to help you make informed choices. From the affordable SE to top-of-the-line Ultra, we'll take a closer look at the pros and cons of each model to assist you in making the right decision.

Making the right choice: Comparing the Apple Watch SE, Series 8, and Ultra

Apple has made it extremely difficult to choose which Apple Watch to buy. This is not only because it added the Ultra model for the first time ever, but also because they reduced the price of the SE model while barely making any changes to the Series 8.

However, there's no need to worry since we've covered everything you need to know before buying an Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Ultra

Feature Specification Size 49mm Display Always-On Retina display,Nearly 27% more screen area than Apple Watch SE Brightness Up to 2,000 nits Battery Up to 36 hours Case Metal Titanium Durability 100m water resistance,IP6X dust resistant,Swimproof and recreational dive to 40 m,EN13319 certification,Depth gauge with water temperature sensor,Oceanic+ app for use as a dive computer (Available on App Store) Price $799

This is a high-end model that was recently launched. It is designed for endurance in addition to dual-frequency GPS to enable accurate distance tracking for runners and bikers.

Ultra also has some features for divers and explorers such as the Wayfinder face to check where you are moving or you can create waypoints for the spots of interest. Also, there's no need to worry about the battery since it comes with a bigger battery that can last up to 36 hours.

It also has a feature in case you are unable to move, it can emit a loud enough siren to help others locate you. The watch's size is a bit bigger than the previous model with an extra action button along with a brighter display of two thousand nits.

However, all of this comes at a cost, the Ultra starts at $799, compared to the Series 8 which starts at $399, So if you have the budget, go for it.

Apple Watch Series 8

Feature Specification Size 41mm, 45mm Display Always-On Retina display,Nearly 20% more screen area than Apple Watch SE Brightness Up to 1,000 nits brightness Battery Up to 18 hours Case Metal Aluminum, Stainless Steel Durability 50m water resistance Swimproof,P6X dust resistance Price $399

For all those who don't want the extra features that the Ultra has, but still want that premium feel, the Series 8 is worth considering. It comes with a new temperature sensor, has an always-on display with features like ECG, Blood Oxygen measurement, and all the workout and health tracking tools.

It comes in two sizes, 45 and 41mm, making it suitable for average-size hands. With the OS 9, your Apple Watch can now use your heart rate to tell what sleep zone you're in overnight. The battery life is also pretty good, it can easily last more than a day.

Apple Watch SE

Feature Specification Size 44 mm or 40 mm case size Display Retina display Brightness Up to 1,000 nits brightness Battery Up to 18 hours Case Metal Aluminum, Stainless Steel Durability 50m water resistance Swimproof Price $249

In terms of battery life, this can also last for more than a day, but you’ll not be getting an always-on display. Also, the recharging speed is less when compared to the Series 8 and you'll also lose ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring if you choose the SE over the Series 8.

Although all Watches are water-resistant and swim-proof, the SE is the only one that is not rated IP6X dust resistant. Apart from some of these features, it is basically the same as Series 8 and costs around $150 less than it.

So, now that you know all about each model, you can easily make a choice about which model is the best to complement your iPhone. If you're an explorer or a traveler with enough money in your pocket, the Ultra is worth considering.

For everyone preferring a premium look but a little tight on budget, Series 8 is perfect without a doubt and if you're someone who needs it just for basic tasks, calls, and message alerts, the SE is good to go.

