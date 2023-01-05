Qualcomm is prepping Snapdragon Satellite to rival Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS feature

Rumor has it that smartphone chip manufacturer Qualcomm will pack a new Snapdragon Satellite feature with the upcoming 8 Gen 2 processor to rival the Emergency SOS feature that debuted with the Apple iPhone 14 in November 2022.

The feature is expected to start rolling out by the "second half of 2023," according to Twitter leaker SnoopyTech. For now, it will only be available to flagship devices that pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips. However, the company plans to add more devices to the list with future updates.

More details on the update are awaited as Qualcomm is yet to announce it officially. However, multiple updates from smartphone makers like Samsung have likely hinted that the San Diego-based company will put in more work than Apple to ensure the integration is as robust as possible.

Previous leaks and expected features of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite

Qualcomm previously worked with Apple to integrate satellite communication into the iPhone 14 lineup.

Deep dives into the latest device from the Cupertino-based company have revealed that they pack a Snapdragon X65 5G modem that helps with the aforesaid feature. Thus, it is no surprise that future Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based models will host the said satellite service.

Since the launch of the iPhone 14, Qualcomm has come up with a newer chip to better accelerate its Snapdragon Satellite functionality. The product is called the X70 5G modem, as per a report published on Wccftech. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC will pack this chip to power the rumored feature.

How is Qualcomm planning to roll out Snapdragon Satellite to future Android devices?

Reports suggest that the only reason the company is currently waiting is to ensure the orbital machines are ready to provide the service. Thus, multiple current-gen phones might have already shipped with the hardware to power the feature.

Alongside this, the satellite communication service in the iPhone 14 is not provided by Apple itself. The tech company partnered with an international communications company named Globalstar to roll out the feature to the masses.

Qualcomm is also expected to follow a similar route for its Snapdragon Satellite integration. Earlier, it was rumored that Samsung would be partnering up with Iridium Communications to bring the feature to their Galaxy S23 series of flagship devices.

Other smartphone makers might partner with different companies depending on whether they integrate the feature into their devices.

Most of the details on this integration are not yet public. With very little information, most educated guesses are subject to speculation that the feature might not be bundled with the final product. Thus, it is advised to wait for Qualcomm to make an official announcement.

