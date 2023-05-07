Fitness trackers have become an integral part of the health industry. They provide individuals with simple and effective ways to track their physical activity levels and monitor their progress toward their goals. These wearable devices have evolved significantly in recent years, offering a range of advanced features to help consumers lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

With so many fitness trackers on the market, choosing the right one for your needs can be challenging. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or just starting your journey, these picks will provide you with the tools you need. These fitness trackers have been carefully selected based on their features, battery life, water resistance, and compatibility with other devices and apps.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best fitness trackers to achieve your health goal: Fitbit Charge 5, Apple Watch Series 7, and more

5) Fitbit Charge 5 (Starting from $179.99)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a top-of-the-line fitness tracker packed with features to help users achieve their goals. It tracks steps, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality, providing comprehensive insights into daily activities. One notable feature is its built-in GPS, which accurately tracks outdoor workouts, including distance, pace, and elevation.

Aside from its fitness-tracking capabilities, the Charge 5 offers a range of health and wellness tools. The device includes guided breathing exercises and tools to monitor hydration and skin temperature. These features contribute to overall well-being and help users find moments of calm in their busy lives.

The Charge 5 impresses with its battery life, lasting up to seven days on a single charge. This extended battery life is perfect for individuals who want to monitor their fitness levels and health consistently without worrying about frequent recharging. Additionally, its sleek design and customizable touchscreen interface make it both functional and stylish, appealing to fashion-conscious users. Being water-resistant, the Charge 5 is also suitable for swimmers and those engaging in other water-based activities.

Feature Specification Display 1.04 inch AMOLED touchscreen display Resolution 240 x 194 pixels Dimensions 36.3 x 11.45 x 43.18 mm Weight 27 grams Battery life Up to 7 days (varies with use) Water rating 5 ATM Memory Not specified Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi GPS Built-in GPS Sensors 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, skin temperature sensor, EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensor Sports modes 20+ exercise modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more Health monitoring Sleep tracking, stress tracking, daily readiness score, breathing rate, menstrual health tracking Smart features Smartphone notifications, voice assistant support (Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa), music control, Fitbit Pay, GPS tracking Compatibility Compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones Price Starting at $179.95 USD

4) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Starting from $249)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the powerful fitness trackers that offers a range of features to help users stay on top of their fitness goals. Galaxy Watch 4 serves as an all-inclusive companion, meticulously tracking steps taken, calories incinerated, heart rate, and the quality of your slumber.

Its built-in GPS embraces the outdoors, faithfully recording every exhilarating moment of your outdoor workouts. Positioned as a prominent player in the realm of fitness trackers, the Galaxy Watch 4 transcends expectations, delivering a bounty of health and wellness features.

Unleashing boundless power, the Galaxy Watch 4 endures for up to 40 hours, accompanying fitness freaks throughout their day-long journey of health tracking and beyond. It also includes a range of smartwatch features, such as notifications for calls, texts, and calendar events.

The Galaxy Watch 4 emerges with a resolute water-resistant nature and an armor of durability. Its robust design proudly accommodates individuals wholeheartedly immersed in swimming or other water-based sports, standing up to the challenges of their pursuits.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Watch 4 is its body composition measurement feature. It uses bioelectrical impedance analysis to measure body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, and body water percentage.

Feature Specification Display 1.2 inch or 1.4 inch AMOLED touchscreen display Resolution 1.2 inch: 396 x 396 pixels; 1.4 inch: 450 x 450 pixels Dimensions 1.2 inch: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm; 1.4 inch: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm Weight 1.2 inch: 25.9g (aluminum), 30.3g (stainless steel); 1.4 inch: 30.3g (aluminum), 42.5g (stainless steel) Battery life Up to 40 hours (varies with use) Water resistance 5 ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810G Memory 16GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou GPS Built-in GPS Sensors Accelerometer, barometer, gyro, geomagnetic, light, optical heart rate, electrical heart, BioActive Sensor (skin temperature and ECG) Sports modes 90+ exercise modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more Health monitoring Body composition measurement, sleep tracking, stress management, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, ECG Smart features Smartphone notifications, voice assistant support (Bixby), Samsung Pay, music control, Bixby Vision, SmartThings, Google Assistant Compatibility Compatible with Android 6.0 or higher and iPhone 7 or higher with iOS 12.0 or higher Price Starting at $249.99 USD (40mm aluminum), prices vary depending on size, material, and band options.

3) Whoop Strap 4.0 (Starting from $360)

The Whoop Strap 4.0 stands out among fitness trackers with its distinctive emphasis on monitoring the body's recovery and training readiness. Apart from tracking metrics like heart-rate variability, sleep quality, and respiratory rate, it offers valuable insights into users' readiness to engage in physical activity.

Additionally, the Whoop Strap 4.0 diligently tracks steps taken, calories burned, and workout intensity, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of one's fitness journey.

Designed for continuous wear without a display, the Whoop Strap 4.0 showcases a durable and comfortable design, even enduring water-based activities. Its impressive battery life spans up to five days on a single charge, catering to individuals seeking to monitor their recovery and training readiness over an extended duration.

Notably, the Whoop Strap 4.0 presents a remarkable recovery score, offering valuable insights into the body's recuperation from workouts and stressors. With a variety of colors and styles to choose from, it remains a beloved choice among people who prioritize the essence of recovery and preparedness for optimal training.

Feature Specification Display No display Dimensions 29.5 x 21.0 x 8.5 mm Weight 17 grams Battery life Up to 5 days Water resistance 3 ATM Memory 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 4.0 GPS No built-in GPS Sensors 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor Sports modes No predefined exercise modes Health monitoring Sleep tracking, heart rate variability, recovery, strain Smart features Smartphone notifications, real-time heart rate monitoring, personalized recommendations Compatibility Compatible with iOS and Android devices Price Requires a monthly or yearly subscription, starting at $18/month USD, 360/year USD

2) Garmin Venu 2 (Starting from $399.99)

Garmin Venu 2 emerges as an exceptional companion dedicated to helping users navigate their health and fitness ambitions. Equipped with a crystal-clear AMOLED touchscreen display, it presents information with effortless clarity. Seamlessly capturing a multitude of metrics such as steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality, it ensures a comprehensive understanding of one's well-being.

With its built-in GPS, outdoor workouts are meticulously tracked, leaving no adventure unrecorded. Beyond fitness, the Venu 2 extends its embrace to encompass an array of health and wellness features, including stress tracking, guided breathing exercises, and meticulous menstrual health tracking.

With an impressive battery life lasting up to 11 days, the Venu 2 stands out as a reliable companion for prolonged fitness and health monitoring. Its diverse range of colors and styles makes it a top pick among fashion-forward fitness enthusiasts, while smartwatch features like call, text, and calendar event notifications add versatility for everyday use.

Additionally, the water-resistant design caters to swimmers completing its appeal as a well-rounded device.

Feature Specification Display 1.3 inch AMOLED touchscreen display Resolution 416 x 416 pixels Dimensions 45.4 x 45.4 x 12.2 mm Weight 49 grams Battery life Smartwatch mode: Up to 11 daysGPS mode with music: Up to 8 hoursGPS mode without music: Up to 22 hours Water rating 5 ATM Memory 4 GB Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi GPS Yes Sensors GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer Sports modes Over 25 sports apps, including running, cycling, swimming, and more Health monitoring Stress tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, hydration tracking, respiration tracking, sleep monitoring Smart features Smartphone notifications, music storage and control, Garmin Pay, safety and tracking features, Connect IQ store Compatibility Compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones Price Starting at $399.99 USD

1) Apple Watch Series 7 (Starting from $400)

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a popular choice as a fitness tracker among aficionados due to its sleek design and range of features. With its built-in GPS, it becomes a companion that never loses track during exhilarating outdoor workouts.

Unveiling a remarkable endurance, the Series 7 boasts a battery life that stretches an astounding 18 hours on a solitary charge. This extraordinary stamina caters seamlessly to individuals yearning to monitor their fitness levels and overall health from dawn till dusk.

Moreover, its repertoire extends beyond that of a fitness tracker, encompassing a plethora of smartwatch functionalities that deliver timely notifications for calls, texts, and calendar events.

The Series 7's indomitable spirit doesn't stop there. Its water-resistant nature and unwavering durability pave the way for individuals engaged in water-based activities and sports to experience an unrivaled companion.

One of the standout features of the Series 7 is its Fitness+ integration, which allows users to access a range of workout classes and programs directly from their watch.

The Series 7 also includes Apple's new respiratory rate-tracking feature, which allows users to monitor their respiratory rate while they sleep. In a vivid display of versatility, the Series 7 presents itself in a kaleidoscope of colors and styles.

Feature Specification Display Always-on Retina LTPO OLED display Sizes 41mm or 45mm Resolution 41mm: 396 x 324 pixels; 45mm: 448 x 368 pixels Dimensions 41mm: 40.5 x 34 x 10.7 mm; 45mm: 44.5 x 38 x 10.7 mm Weight 41mm: 30.5g (aluminum), 33.9g (stainless steel), 28.1g (titanium); 45mm: 36.7g (aluminum), 47.5g (stainless steel), 45.1g (titanium) Battery life Up to 18 hours (varies with use) Water resistance WR50 (swim-proof) Memory 32GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, UWB (Ultra Wideband) GPS Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS Sensors Blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, electrical heart sensor (ECG), second-generation optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, barometer, always-on altimeter Sports modes 20+ exercise modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more Health monitoring Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, irregular heart rhythm notification, sleep tracking, fall detection, noise monitoring Smart features Smartphone notifications, voice assistant support (Siri), music control, Apple Pay, Find My, always-on display, new QWERTY keyboard, intercom feature, handwashing detection, cycling directions in Maps, and more Compatibility Compatible with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later Price Starting at $399 USD (41mm aluminum), prices vary depending on size, material, and band options

Fitness trackers have become an essential tool for individuals who want to monitor their physical activity levels and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Each of the devices mentioned here offer a range of features to help users stay on top of their goals and monitor their health and wellness. When choosing your fitness trackers, it's essential to consider factors such as battery life, water resistance, and compatibility with other devices and apps.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes