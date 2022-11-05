How Many Calories Do I Burn in a Day?

We all want to know how many calories we burn in a day. The answer is more complicated than you might think, though.

When it comes to burning calories and losing weight, there are many factors to consider: age, gender, height and weight, what you eat and drink, and how much physical activity you get in each day.

You can't just look at one or two of these factors, as they're connected. For example: if you add more muscle mass through exercise or increase your eating habits by 500 calories a day over time, those things will balance out each other in terms of pounds lost or gained.

This article will help you understand how many calories you're burning and how many you need to burn to achieve your fitness goals.

How Many Calories Are Burned in a Day Without Exercise?

The number of calories you burn in a day without exercise depends on your weight and the amount of time you spend standing, sitting, or walking. If you are overweight, the more time you can spend sitting or standing still can help burn calories.

According to the CDC, a 165-pound person burns about 30 calories per hour while sleeping at night. However, this amount varies based on how old they are and any health conditions they may have.

If tht person is not overweight and spends eight hours per day without exercising at all, they would burn approximately 2000-2500 total daily calories. That means they could lose one pound every three days if they maintain their current weight by eating less than what they burn every day.

How Do I Calculate Calories Burned?

Calorie calculation requires your age, weight, and height. You will also need to input the amount of time spent exercising.

This information is essential for calculating the number of calories you burn, as that number changes based on several variable factors. It's also important to note that calorie burn is dependent on your body type (a.k.a., metabolism).

The first thing you will want to do is calculate your basal metabolic rate (BMR). This is how many calories are burned by just being alive — performing basic functions like breathing and digestion.

An average adult woman burns roughly 1,000-2,000 calories a day, based on their activity and lifestyle. A healthy man of similar age burns around 2,000-3,000 calories a day.

Sedentary = BMR/1 + 1 = 14 + 1 = 15

Lightly Active = BMR/1 + 2 = 14 + 2 = 16

Very Active = BMR/2 + 3= 14 + 3= 17

Factors Affecting Calorie Burn

There are many factors that affect how many calories you burn in a day. These include:

Age and gender: As you age, your metabolism slows down, and you tend to gain weight; this is natural. Men typically have a faster metabolism than women.

Height and weight: Your height determines how much energy it takes for you to walk around or lift things (think of what it takes for a professional basketball player to run up and down the court).

Being overweight or obese will make it harder for you to move around compared with people who are in a healthy weight range — even if they're shorter than you. Overweight people have a slower metabolism, which makes it harder for them to lose weight, when compared to an individual of healthy weight.

Body composition (fat vs muscle): Muscle burns more calories than fat does when at rest so having more lean muscle mass will help boost overall metabolic rate (the number of calories your body burns in 24 hours).

It’s important not only that we eat right but also exercise regularly to build more lean muscle mass - think squats, push-ups, etc. Resistance training, compound lifts, calisthenics, and functional training can all help you build some muscle, so make sure to add them to your workout routine.

How Many Calories Do I Need to Burn for Fat Loss?

To lose weight, you need to eat fewer calories than your body uses each day. That can be tricky if you're not always aware of how many calories are in the foods and drinks you eat.

However, learning how many calories your body burns during activities can help you better understand where those extra calories come from — and how much exercise you need to do to burn them off.

The body uses three sources of energy:

Food (calories)

Stored fat (free fatty acids)

Muscle tissue (glucose and amino acids)

Takeaway

The human body is amazing. The more you move throughout the day and the more muscle mass you have, the more calories you will burn. The easiest way to lose weight is by making small changes in your diet and activity level. These changes lead to big results over time.

