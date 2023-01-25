What Is a Healthy Weight and Ways to Manage It?

To reach and maintain a healthy weight, one must practice stress management, follow a good diet, and exercise regularly. Additional elements might also influence weight gain. Fad diets, for instance, may promise quick results, but they tend to fail over the long term since they restrict your nutritional intake and may even be hazardous.

Whether you're aiming to lose weight or maintain weight determines how much exercise you require. A great strategy to increase your physical activity level is to frequently go for a walk.

How to Maintain a Healthy Weight?

Many Americans have trouble managing their weight. The prevalence of obesity in the nation is on the rise, with one in three people suffering from the illness. Your health is in fact at risk for additional medical disorders as a result of this chronic disease of body fat accumulation. Consequently, you might be curious about what a healthy weight is and how to achieve (and maintain) it.

It's vital to keep in mind that there are many good and safe ways to lose weight as well as several harmful ways to go about achieving your weight loss objectives, regardless of whether you are just beginning your weight management journey or have been on one for quite some time.

Exercise regularly to keep maintain healthy weight. (Image via Pexels/ William Choquette)

In addition to helping you reach your goal, a healthy weight-loss plan will also improve your metabolic health, lower your chances of contracting non-communicable diseases, and enhance your general well-being.

Here are some ways to manage and maintain a healthy weight:

1) Regular Exercise

While this advice may seem simple, it is crucial for your weight management plan. You may maintain a healthy weight and burn calories by engaging in regular exercise.

This is especially useful if you're attempting healthy, long-term weight loss. Muscle burns more calories when at rest than fat, thus exercise like weightlifting can help grow muscle. Additionally, it promotes metabolic health and lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease. Enhancing metabolic health also aids in controlling weight because insulin resistance can make you fat and result in obesity.

2) Choose Small Portions

Over time, both our waistlines and portion sizes have grown significantly. More calories, sodium, and harmful fats than a person needs in one day can be found in a single fast-food meal. In fact, there is a tendency to consume more food even at home.

Smaller serving sizes are a wonderful approach to controlling calories and weight. Opt for smaller portions to maintain a healthy weight irrespective of your gender.

Control your portion size. (Image via Pexels/ Adela Cristea)

3) Avoid Sugary Drinks

Sugary beverages, including sodas, energy drinks, juice beverages, and several coffee drinks, are a significant source of extra calories and have been linked to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

A simple strategy to reduce your daily calorie intake is to limit your intake of sugary beverages. Even for 100% juice, going to zero is preferable. Instead, try caffeine-free soda water, plain coffee, and tea.

4) Monitor Blood Sugar Levels

In order to maintain a healthy weight, blood glucose levels must be at their ideal range. When the body exhibits insulin resistance, it may not react to the hormone adequately, which can result in hyperglycemia or elevated blood sugar levels.

Monitor your blood sugar levels. (Image via Pexels/ Nathan Cowley)

High blood sugar levels can cause our bodies to store more fat, which furthers the process of weight gain and, in the long run, can result in type 2 diabetes. It's crucial to keep an eye on your glucose levels as these consequences can make it difficult to effectively manage your weight and may very well cause other chronic problems.

5) Decrease Screen Time

Less time involved in moving around and burning calories is a product of spending more time in front of the TV or computer. During your free time, it is therefore best that you engage in fun activities that keep you active and moving. In addition to exercise time, this movement is crucial.

There are many straightforward adjustments you may make to the routines that are simple to maintain a healthy weight and will assist you in keeping your weight off in the long run.

However, you'll come to understand along the way that eating is just one aspect of weight control. Sleep, exercise, and mental wellness are also important.

If you simply embrace a new lifestyle rather than bouncing on and off weight loss regimens, weight maintenance can be straightforward.

