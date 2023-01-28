How does the Sony WH - 1000 XM4 stack up against the Apple AirPods Max?

The Sony WH - 1000 XM4 and Apple AirPods Max are two headphones that are consistently good performers in the high-end Bluetooth headphones category. The 1000 XM4 has long established itself as the go-to headphones for audiophiles who want incredible sound at affordable prices.

Since Apple acquired Beats in 2014, they have been steadily working towards a new pair of headphones which saw fruition in 2020. Since then, the Airpods Max line-up has become a reliable option for anyone invested knee-deep in the tech giant's ecosystem, as well as Android users.

There are plenty of differences between the two, but the most noteworthy difference is the price. The Airpods Max is more than twice as expensive as the 1000 XM4.

Is it worth it? Or does Sony fare well against Apple at a fraction of the cost? Let's compare the usability, design, battery life, connectivity, active noise cancelation, and sound quality to find out.

Sony’s WH-1000 XM4 has similar features and more at a way lesser price than the Airpods Max

Design and Usability

The first thing users will notice about the 1000 XM4 is its weight. The headphones feel deceptively lighter than the Airpods Max. Measuring 254 g, they are light and still feel well-built, thus increasing their portability. There is a certain heft to the Airpods Max at 384 g, but that doesn’t mean they are built better.

Both headphones feel premium to hold, but Sony's lighter weight works in their favor ever so slightly. Frustratingly, the Max cannot be folded to reduce its size. This is an unfortunate design decision from Apple since the 1000 XM4 can be readily folded into a semi-circle to enhance portability.

Airpods Max also doesn’t come with a cable. You will need to buy a 3.5 mm lightning connector and then use a separate cable to connect to your phone; however, Sony offers a 3.5 mm compatible detachable cable in the box, which is long enough.

Battery life and connectivity

It almost seems that Apple didn’t study the market or its closest competitors before making questionable design choices for the Airpods Max. The 1000 XM4 offers significantly better battery life. The difference is not a couple of hours but rather close to five to ten hours (30 hours compared to 20).

Also, the Apple Airpods Max doesn’t turn off or on. Rather, these headphones enter low power mode when enclosed inside their smart case. If they are not inside, it takes hours to enter a mode similar to sleep mode. This is what drains the battery constantly.

Speaking of questionable and stubborn design choices, the Airpods Max can only be charged with a lightning cable. Apple’s constant refusal to opt for a USB Type C port is puzzling at best. This makes Sony more desirable as you need to carry only one cable to charge your phone and your headphones.

Max Weinbach @MaxWinebach @RDRv3 There's also the LDAC vs. AAC thing that's going on. Sony headphones can push through better audio, straight up. No amount of the "magical" experience from Apple can fix that or make it better. @RDRv3 There's also the LDAC vs. AAC thing that's going on. Sony headphones can push through better audio, straight up. No amount of the "magical" experience from Apple can fix that or make it better.

Coming to connectivity, the Sony 1000 XM4 offers not only AAC format compatibility but also the industry standard LDAC.

While the AAC bitrate peaks at 260 Kbps, the LDAC can transmit true high-res audio at a staggering 990 kbps over Bluetooth. Apple has again made some questionable decisions on Max by neglecting this format for their premium headphones.

The connectivity stability is seamless on Airpods Max thanks to the integrated ecosystem that allows the headphones to switch seamlessly among your Apple devices.

Noise Cancelation and Sound Quality

In terms of this feature, Max takes the cake easily. Passive and active noise cancelations are exceptionally well done on these. The isolation is to such an extent that the outside world is almost completely blocked.

It is worth mentioning that the 1000 XM4 doesn’t have bad noise cancelation and is quite amazing. Unfortunately, they are inferior to Apple.

People who are audiophiles would appreciate the sound signature of the Airpods Max since these headphones have a more neutral sound signature compared to the Sony XM4s, which are a bit punchy and more inclined towards bass.

Apple's Max has 16 ohms of lower impedance, which means the headphones need less power to achieve the same volume level.

Sony’s highs are also more pronounced than Apple's as their drivers can deliver approximately 40000 Hz of higher frequency range in the highs of sound. The 1000 XM4 can reach a higher loudness level by as much as 105 dB/mW than the Apple headphones.

It seems the Sony 1000 XM4 stacks very well against the Max in terms of sound quality and beats it in terms of battery life, portability, and connectivity while coming at a drastically lesser price.

It doesn’t mean that the Airpods Max will be a bad purchase. They are meant for people well into the Apple ecosystem, offering seamless connectivity between devices while offering a neutral sound signature. For most Android users, the 1000 XM4 is true value for money while being an excellent pair of headphones.

